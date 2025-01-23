Ruto, Kindiki Say Key Development Projects on Track to Boost Economy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23—President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, on the third day of their Western Kenya development tour, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing key projects worth billions of shillings to stimulate economic growth and improve livelihoods.

Ruto led leaders in commissioning the extension of a dyke for the River Nzoia flood control project in Budalang’i, Busia County, underscoring his administration’s focus on equitable resource distribution.

The dyke is designed to prevent backflow from Lake Victoria, reducing flood risks and allowing residents to farm and engage in productive activities without fear of displacement. It will also safeguard critical infrastructure, including Musoma Primary and Secondary Schools, Mau Mau Trading Centre, and Musoma Shopping Centre.

“We have united as leaders to move our country forward. Our focus is on service delivery and improving lives—not tribal politics or division,” said Ruto.

Deputy President Kindiki emphasized the government’s efforts to revamp vital economic sectors, including agriculture, fishing, and sugarcane farming, to enhance self-sufficiency and job creation. “The President is improving key sectors that directly impact wananchi. We are focused on ensuring that every Kenyan benefits from these reforms,” said Kindiki.

Ruto also launched construction of the Luanda Modern Market in Vihiga County, a KSh 366 million project set to serve 2,000 traders. The market—one of 400 under the Kenya Kwanza manifesto—will be completed in 18 months and will include market stalls, administration offices, ablution blocks, an ICT hub, a food court, a cold storage facility, and a crèche for young children. It will support traders dealing in fresh produce, cereals, fish, ceramics, clothing, shoes, and household goods.

“We are now on a stronger economic footing after tackling high interest rates and inflation. This allows us to roll out major projects across the country—including roads, electricity expansion, and modern markets,” said Ruto in Luanda.

The President also broke ground for a new tuition block at St. Anne’s Bunyala Girls in Busia County and laid the foundation stone for Khwisero Mother and Child Level 4 Hospital in Kakamega County.

Kindiki reiterated that the administration is investing in agriculture, livestock, fishing, and mining, while expanding job opportunities for the youth. “This is a government that serves all Kenyans, prioritizing development over divisive politics,” he said.