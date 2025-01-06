Connect with us

President William Ruto

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto jets off to Ghana for John Mahama’s inauguration

The visit follows a special invitation extended by President-elect Mahama during his recent visit to Kenya on December 29, 2024.

Published

NAIROBi, Kenya, Jan 6 — President William Ruto departed Kenya on Monday for Accra, Ghana, to attend the inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s President-elect, John Dramani Mahama

The visit follows a special invitation extended by President-elect Mahama during his recent visit to Kenya on December 29, 2024.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed stated that President Ruto is scheduled to engage in bilateral discussions with Heads of State and Government, including President-elect Mahama during his stay in Ghana.

These talks will focus on strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, oil, textiles, agriculture, and diplomatic relations.

“Kenya and Ghana share a long-standing, cordial relationship that dates back to the pre-independence era, with both countries drawing inspiration from each others’ liberation movements during their respective struggles for liberation, guided by the spirit of pan-Africanism,” Mohamed said.

President Ruto will also use the occasion to advocate for reforms within the African Union (AU) aimed at enhancing institutional efficiency and strategic focus.

Additionally, he will express gratitude for Ghana’s support of Raila Odinga’s

Candidacy for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson position slated for February.

