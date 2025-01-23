Ruto hits out at critics accusing him of crafting re-election campaign under guise of election tours

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – President William Ruto has hit back at critics who accused him of prioritizing his reelection bid over addressing the needs of Kenyans, stressing that his primary focus remains on service delivery.

Speaking in Nambale, Busia County, during his ongoing working tour of the Western region, Ruto dismissed the claims made by some of his political opponents that he has shifted his attention to politicking.

The head of state emphasized that the nation’s development agenda remains his central focus.

“I hear some political conmen say that I’m currently politicking, what politics have I started?” Ruto asked.

“I want to tell those people to wait until I finish with my development agenda, then they can engage in politics when the time comes.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to uniting the country, insisting that his broad-based government is the key to achieving national cohesion.

He urged Kenyans to support this vision and avoid falling into divisions that could hinder the nation’s progress.

Ruto’s remarks came a day after he sharply criticized his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of fostering tribal politics in yet another attempt by the head of state to solidity support amidst a mooted fall-out with a section of Mount Kenya region at the behest of an increasingly emboldened formed ally turned foe.

