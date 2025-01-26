Connect with us

President Ruto pays Kenyan troops in Haiti a visit while heading to Wshington for a US State Visit in Septemebr 2024/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto flaunts Trump support for Haiti Mission, hails Kenya-US relations as a ‘blessing’

Ruto revealed on Sunday that Trump supports the mission.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – President William Ruto has hailed President Donald Trump’s administration for supporting the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti.

The agreement for Kenya to spearhead the security mission in the Caribbean nation was finalized last year under President Joe Biden’s leadership.

However, concerns had arisen about the future of the UN-backed mission, primarily funded by the US, with the change in administration following President Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

During his campaign, Trump had emphasized that his administration would not engage in “other people’s wars,” casting doubt on US support for global peace missions, including the one in Haiti.

Despite these concerns, Ruto revealed on Sunday that Trump supports the mission.

“I was requested by the President of the United States last year to provide security diplomacy, which is also legendary and well-known, to support Haiti,” Ruto recalled.

“I am very proud that even President Trump, under the new administration, supports Kenya’s mission in Haiti to help the men, women, and children of that nation experience peace and stability so they, too, can achieve what other nations have,” he told a church congregation in Nairobi on Sunday.

Ruto highlighted the strong ties between the US and Kenya, calling their relationship “special.”

“The United States is a blessing to our nation. We work together in many aspects,” Ruto added.

Tackling armed gangs

Kenyan police officers began patrolling Port-au-Prince in June as part of a UN-backed mission to combat armed gangs that control 80 per cent of the capital.

On January 19, an additional 200 Kenyan police officers arrived in Haiti to help combat violent gangs that have taken over parts of the troubled Caribbean country.

The officers were received by Haitian President Fritz Alphonse Jean and other top government officials.

They are expected to strengthen the mission’s efforts to stabilize the country and support local security forces in restoring order.

This latest deployment follows an initial contingent of 400 officers sent by Kenya in June, fulfilling the country’s commitment to lead the United Nations-backed mission.

The MSS was launched to provide security assistance to Haitian authorities struggling to contain widespread violence.

Since February 2024, a surge in violence led by ‘Viv Ansam,’ a gang coalition, has claimed the lives of over 5,000 people.

Additionally, more than 2,000 women and girls have suffered sexual violence under a reign of terror that has isolated the capital and restricted access to rural areas.

Haiti has faced escalating violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021 at his private residence in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

