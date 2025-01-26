Ruto endorses Trump’s policy shift on gender, says ‘men must remain men’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – President William Ruto has praised US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize only two genders —male and female — reversing to repeal policies that advance LGBTQ+ rights.

Speaking at a church service in Nairobi on Sunday, Ruto stated that this policy shift aligns with Kenya’s cultural and religious values.

He commended the United States for “embracing developments that emphasize a clear policy direction,” contrasting them with past approaches.

“As a leading democracy, we have come to understand that the policy direction of the United States supports what we believe in: that boys must remain boys, men must remain men, women must remain women, and girls must remain girls,” Ruto said.

“We thank God that, at the start of this year, the first news from the United States under the new administration confirms what the Bible teaches, what our faith believes, and what our traditions [are] firmly grounded on.”

Ruto also acknowledged the United States as a key partner to Kenya, highlighting the strong ties between the two nations in various areas of cooperation.

“The USA is a blessing to our nation, and we work together in many aspects,” Ruto added.

Upon returning to office, Trump repealed a series of executive orders advancing LGBTQ+ rights and introduced new policies that recognize only two genders. These orders also terminated government diversity initiatives.

During his campaign, Trump was a vocal critic of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies, accusing them of discriminating against white men.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Immoral’ Biden policies

Trump labeled President Joe Biden’s policies on diversity as illegal and immoral.

“The Biden administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (DEI), into virtually all aspects of the federal government, in areas ranging from airline safety to the military.”

Trump has also expressed opposition to gender diversity initiatives, particularly regarding transgender inclusion in sports and gender-affirming care for minors.

On January 20, in front of supporters in Washington, Trump rescinded 78 executive orders, actions, and presidential memorandums issued by his predecessor, Biden.

He also ordered the immediate shutdown of all federal Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) programs and directed that diversity staff be placed on paid leave.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the directive, stating that all federal employees working in DEIA offices proceeded on leave by January 22.