Ruto Dismisses Claims of Being a One-Term President

NAIROBI, Kenya – Jan 12 – President William Ruto has dismissed claims by his political critics that he will only serve one term as Kenya’s head of state.

Speaking during a church service in Dagoretti North, Nairobi, on Sunday, Ruto emphasized that only God determines who governs Kenya.

“There are people talking about one term, two terms, and three terms. I want to tell them that back then, some people never even thought I would have any term as the President. So, I am happy that God has given me this opportunity to lead the nation,” Ruto said.

The President reflected on his rise to power, acknowledging the significant opposition he faced from influential figures.



Ruto won the 2022 elections while serving as Uhuru Kenyatta’s deputy president, despite the head of state backing opposition candidate Raila Odinga to succeed him.

He described himself as someone few believed could ascend to the presidency, stating, “I was just a small person; nobody knew me or my family. But I am proud to be the President of Kenya. God has given me this opportunity and an assignment to transform Kenya, and I am fully committed to achieving that.”

Ruto also extended an olive branch to his critics and political opponents, calling for unity. He stressed the need for collaboration across all political, regional, and religious divides to achieve national prosperity.

“I am ready to unite with all leaders because one man cannot do it, one party cannot do it, and one region cannot do it. Together, as a united people from all communities, regions, political formations, and religions, we can achieve much,” he said.

Allies Defend Ruto’s Leadership

President Ruto’s allies have been vocal in defending his leadership against critics who question his ability to secure a second term.

Tiaty MP William Kamket recently chided those downplaying Ruto’s administration, threatening to push for reforms that could extend the President’s tenure to 24 years, reminiscent of the late Daniel Arap Moi’s rule.

“People should stop the pride. You are a President rightfully elected; sit on that seat well. The second term you will be elected and bounce back like electricity,” Kamket said.

The lawmaker expressed confidence in Ruto’s reelection, stating, “If they joke, you know I come from the county of 24 years. Baringo County knows how to manufacture a president to survive for 24 years. If they joke, we can tell you to extend past the two terms.”

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi also defended Ruto during a rally in Elgeyo Marakwet County, dismissing calls for the President’s removal. Sudi mocked critics, referring to them as wakora wa mtandao (internet crooks), and dismissed the viral “Ruto Must Go” slogan as futile.

“Those online critics shouting ‘Ruto must go’—whether they jump up, go down, or move sideways, Ruto is not going anywhere,” Sudi stated.

Sudi also emphasized that leadership in Kenya is not a privilege reserved for a specific group, asserting, “No one should feel entitled to lead Kenyans. Anyone can become President.”

Rising Opposition Online

The President’s remarks and the strong support from his allies come against a backdrop of growing political criticism. Following last year’s Gen Z-led anti-government protests, online campaigns such as #RutoMustGo have gained traction on social media platforms, reflecting public dissatisfaction with his administration.