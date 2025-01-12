Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto at a church service in Dagoreti, Nairobi on January 12, 2205. /X.

Top stories

Ruto Dismisses Claims of Being a One-Term President

The President reflected on his rise to power, acknowledging the significant opposition he faced from influential figures.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya – Jan 12 – President William Ruto has dismissed claims by his political critics that he will only serve one term as Kenya’s head of state.

Speaking during a church service in Dagoretti North, Nairobi, on Sunday, Ruto emphasized that only God determines who governs Kenya.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“There are people talking about one term, two terms, and three terms. I want to tell them that back then, some people never even thought I would have any term as the President. So, I am happy that God has given me this opportunity to lead the nation,” Ruto said.

The President reflected on his rise to power, acknowledging the significant opposition he faced from influential figures.

Ruto won the 2022 elections while serving as Uhuru Kenyatta’s deputy president, despite the head of state backing opposition candidate Raila Odinga to succeed him.

He described himself as someone few believed could ascend to the presidency, stating, “I was just a small person; nobody knew me or my family. But I am proud to be the President of Kenya. God has given me this opportunity and an assignment to transform Kenya, and I am fully committed to achieving that.”

Ruto also extended an olive branch to his critics and political opponents, calling for unity. He stressed the need for collaboration across all political, regional, and religious divides to achieve national prosperity.

“I am ready to unite with all leaders because one man cannot do it, one party cannot do it, and one region cannot do it. Together, as a united people from all communities, regions, political formations, and religions, we can achieve much,” he said.

Allies Defend Ruto’s Leadership

President Ruto’s allies have been vocal in defending his leadership against critics who question his ability to secure a second term.

Tiaty MP William Kamket recently chided those downplaying Ruto’s administration, threatening to push for reforms that could extend the President’s tenure to 24 years, reminiscent of the late Daniel Arap Moi’s rule.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“People should stop the pride. You are a President rightfully elected; sit on that seat well. The second term you will be elected and bounce back like electricity,” Kamket said.

The lawmaker expressed confidence in Ruto’s reelection, stating, “If they joke, you know I come from the county of 24 years. Baringo County knows how to manufacture a president to survive for 24 years. If they joke, we can tell you to extend past the two terms.”

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi also defended Ruto during a rally in Elgeyo Marakwet County, dismissing calls for the President’s removal. Sudi mocked critics, referring to them as wakora wa mtandao (internet crooks), and dismissed the viral “Ruto Must Go” slogan as futile.

“Those online critics shouting ‘Ruto must go’—whether they jump up, go down, or move sideways, Ruto is not going anywhere,” Sudi stated.

Sudi also emphasized that leadership in Kenya is not a privilege reserved for a specific group, asserting, “No one should feel entitled to lead Kenyans. Anyone can become President.”

Rising Opposition Online

The President’s remarks and the strong support from his allies come against a backdrop of growing political criticism. Following last year’s Gen Z-led anti-government protests, online campaigns such as #RutoMustGo have gained traction on social media platforms, reflecting public dissatisfaction with his administration.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Ruto Urges African Countries to Collaborate in Building Resilient Food Systems

He spoke at the African Union Extraordinary Summit on the Post-Malabo Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) held in Kampala, Uganda.

19 hours ago

Africa

President Ruto Heads to Kampala for AU Summit on Agricultural Transformation

CAADP, a flagship initiative of AU Agenda 2063, seeks to eradicate hunger and poverty through agriculture-led development. The program focuses on transforming Africa’s agri-food...

1 day ago

Top stories

Gabriel Oguda, Sossion Among 109 Shortlisted for Principal Secretary Jobs

Others are former Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union Secretary General Ouma Oluga, former Nairobi governor Anne Kananu and ex-Chief Administrative Secretary David...

2 days ago

Top stories

CUE Declares Northwestern Christian University Unaccredited, Orders Review of Sudi’s Doctorate

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 24- The Commission for University Education (CUE) has declared Northwestern Christian University, operating in Kenya, as an unaccredited institution and stated...

December 24, 2024

Top stories

Engineers Board Orders Withdrawal of Sudi’s Doctorate Degree

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – The Engineering Board of Kenya (EBK) has directed Northwestern Christian University-Kenya to withdraw Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi’s Honorary Doctorate...

December 24, 2024

Top stories

Linturi Accuses Ruto Government of Marginalizing Meru Community

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 23 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has accused President William Ruto’s administration of sidelining the Meru community in key...

December 23, 2024

Top stories

Ruto Promises Dual Carriageway for Nairobi-Nakuru-Malaba Road Amid Traffic Crisis

Thousands of commuters heading upcountry for the Christmas and New Year festivities were stranded for hours on the busy highway since Friday.

December 22, 2024

Top stories

President Ruto Urges Parents to Instill Moral Values to Combat Crime and Social Ills

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 22 – President William Ruto has called on parents to take deliberate steps to instil moral values in their children as...

December 22, 2024