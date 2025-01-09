Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Results of 840 KCSE candidates cancelled due to irregularities

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – The results of 840 candidates in the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination have been cancelled due to irregularities.

Education Cabinet Secretary, Migos Ogamba while announcing the 2024 KCSE examination results further disclosed that the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has withheld the results of an additional 2,829 candidates’ pending further investigation into suspected malpractice.

He explained that the council’s actions were in line with its legal authority as specified in Legal Notice Number 132 of 2015, Rule Number 8.

“The council is empowered in law provided in the Kenya National Examination Council handling of examinations irregularities rule of 205, Legal notice number 132 of 2015 rule number 8 to withhold the results of any candidate or examination center suspected of having been involved in an examination irregularity or malpractice pending completion of investigations,” he said.

Additionally, Ogamba confirmed that 91 contracted professionals, including teachers and other personnel, were implicated in assisting candidates with examination malpractices.

He promised disciplinary action against all officials involved, underscoring that such actions would not be tolerated.

Ogamba assured that KNEC would continue to enforce strict measures to safeguard the credibility of the national examinations, stressing the importance of upholding the standards of education in Kenya.

This year’s KCSE saw 962,512 candidates sit for their exams, marking an increase from the 899,453 candidates who sat the previous year.

