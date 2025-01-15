Renowned Family Lawyer Judy Thongori Passes Away While Undergoing Treatment in India

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 — Senior Counsel Judy Thongori, a trailblazer in family law and a revered legal practitioner, has passed away while undergoing treatment in India.

Thongori, who was recently taken ill and flown abroad for emergency care, succumbed to complications on Tuesday evening.

Her passing was confirmed by the Chair of the Senior Counsel Bar, Dr. Fred Ojiambo, who described her as a compassionate advocate and dedicated mentor to younger legal professionals.

“Judy was the country’s foremost authority in family law and recognized for her contributions by being placed on the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Roll of Honour,” Ojiambo said in a statement. “Her selflessness and willingness to serve the SCB and LSK as a mentor will be greatly missed.”

Thongori was the founder of Judy Thongori & Company Advocates, a leading family law firm established in 2003, known for its expertise in handling matrimonial disputes, children’s matters, and succession cases.

Her dedication to justice and mentorship within the legal fraternity earned her widespread respect and admiration.

The SCB expressed its deepest condolences to Thongori’s husband, John, and their family during this difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We stand with them in this time of shock and grief,” said Ojiambo.

Thongori’s contributions to the legal profession and her unwavering commitment to justice have left an indelible mark on Kenya’s legal landscape. She will be remembered not only for her legal expertise but also for her compassionate and dedicated service to the community.