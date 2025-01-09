Registration for 2025 KPSEA, starts Jan 27, KCSE Feb 17

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has announced that registration for the 2025 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) will begin on January 27.

The council’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Njengere confirmed the opening of registration during the release of the 2024 KCSE results, stressing the importance of timely and accurate data entry.

According to Njengere, while registration for the KPSEA will commence at the end of January, the portals for other major exams will open in February.

Registration for candidates of the Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations will begin on February 17, 2025.

“We are making strides towards enhancing the registration process, which is crucial for accurate data management,” he said.

This will be the first-ever national assessment for Junior Secondary School students in Kenya, with approximately 1.1 million learners who transitioned from Grade 8 to Grade 9 in 2024 expected to take part.

The KJSEA is part of the broader reforms aimed at assessing learners’ progress within the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

KNEC is also preparing for the administration of the Kenya Pre-Vocational Level Education Assessment (KPVLEA) for an estimated 5,306 learners following the Stage-Based Pathway.

The council carried out a pilot of both the KJSEA and KPVLEA assessments in July 2024, making necessary adjustments based on feedback received.

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve the national examination process, Njegere noted that KNEC will send online questionnaires to KJSEA candidates through their schools, gathering important data on students’ interests and personality traits.

This information will play a crucial role in guiding the placement of students into senior grades.

