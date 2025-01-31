Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila Mourns Renowned Historian Prof. Bethwel Ogot

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 –NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – African Union Chairperson candidate Raila Odinga has mourned the passing of eminent historian Professor Bethwel Allan Ogot, who died at the age of 95 at a Kisumu hospital after a brief illness.

Odinga described Ogot as a distinguished international scholar who upheld academic excellence and recognized the value of knowledge in shaping communities and nations.

“Because of his scholarly work, we have a deeper understanding of who we are as Kenyans, the road we have travelled, and the distance we still have to cover as a people,” Odinga said in his tribute.

He noted Ogot’s critical role in shaping Kenya’s historical narrative through his extensive research and writings.

“In his death, Kenya, and indeed the world, has lost a treasure who will be deeply missed. His legacy, however, will endure in the many works of history that he leaves behind,” Odinga stated, extending his condolences to the historian’s family and friends.

A Legacy in African History

Professor Ogot was a towering figure in African historiography, making significant contributions to the study of African history and shaping the intellectual landscape of East Africa.

A pioneer in African oral history, he played a key role in promoting indigenous perspectives and countering colonial narratives. His work ensured that African voices remained central to historical discourse.

Ogot held key academic and administrative positions at institutions such as the University of Nairobi and Maseno University. He was also a founding member of the Historical Association of Kenya, contributing extensively to historical research and publications in East Africa.

Beyond academia, he served in Kenyan public institutions, including the Kenya National Academy of Sciences and the Kenya Institute of Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA).

His scholarship was instrumental in documenting Luo history and culture, preserving the heritage of one of Kenya’s largest ethnic groups. His influence extended into public policy and governance, cementing his legacy as a scholar who not only chronicled history but also shaped national discourse.

Professor Ogot’s passing marks the end of an era in African historical scholarship, but his contributions will continue to inspire generations to come.

