The planned recruitment seeks to end protracted leadership disputes that reached an all-time peak when the UoN Council edged out former Vice Chancellor Professor Stephen Kiama after repeatedly sending him on compulsory leave/FILE

PSC declares race to hire substative UoN Vice Chancellor

In October 2024, the University Council, announced the termination of Kiama’s appointment as Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi and named Prof. Margaret Hutchinson as Acting Vice Chancellor.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has formally declared the position of Vice Chancellor at the University of Nairobi vacant signalling the commencement of the recruitment of a susbstative offie bearer.

In an advertisement published on Tuesday, the commission listed various vacant positions at public universities, with the University of Nairobi having two slots: Vice Chancellor and Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs).

“Pursuant to the provisions of Section 35(1)(a)(v) of the Universities Act, 2012, amended through the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act No. 18 of 2018, the Public Service Commission invites applications from suitably qualified individuals for the following vacant positions in public universities,” PSC announced.

The planned recruitment seeks to end protracted leadership disputes that reached an all-time peak when the UoN Council edged out former Vice Chancellor Professor Stephen Kiama after repeatedly sending him on compulsory leave.

In August 2024, the Council placed Professor Kiama on a three-month compulsory leave after he reportedly failed to comply with a directive from the Council to take a 60-day leave.

Following his ouster over allegations of gross misconduct, the University Council appointed Professor Margret Chesang as the Acting Vice Chancellor.

“During the Council meeting on Friday, August 2, 2024, we resolved to suspend Vice Chancellor Professor Stephen Kiama for three months, pending investigations into his conduct, including allegations of misconduct and insubordination,” Prof. Amukowa Anangwe, Chairperson of the Council, stated at the time.

“The Council also decided to take disciplinary action regarding issues of insubordination and gross misconduct. While Prof. Kiama is on suspension, all staff and students are instructed not to engage with him on official university matters,” he added.

In October 2024, the University Council, announced the termination of Kiama’s appointment as Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi and named Prof. Margaret Hutchinson as Acting Vice Chancellor.

PSC has asked qualified candidates to apply by February 11.

Other universities with announced vacancies include Kenyatta University, which has re-advertised the position of Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration and Finance), and Tharaka Nithi University, which has also re-advertised the Deputy Vice Chancellor position (Administration, Finance, and Planning).

The Commission has also instructed applicants to visit their official website at www.publicservice.go.ke for more details on the positions and the application process.

