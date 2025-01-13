Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo calls on IPOA to focus on human rights, transparency in police service

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – An induction training for new Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) members started Sunday with calls to the watchdog to prioritise human rights, and improved accountability and transparency in the police service.

Speaking at the start of the five-day training being held at the Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort in Naivasha, Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo, emphasized the Government’ commitment to fostering a human-rights-centered approach in law enforcement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He reiterated that IPOA serves as a vital link between the police and the public.

“Within the context of policing and human rights, Kenya has made significant strides in addressing the relationship between law enforcement and the observance of human rights,” PS Omollo said.

“Key among them is the enactment of robust legal and institutional frameworks to promote transparency, accountability, and trust in our policing systems.”

The PS assured the new IPOA board members of the Government’s support in their mandate to uphold justice, strengthen accountability, and ensure respect for human dignity within the National Police Service.

He commended IPOA’s critical role in investigating complaints against police misconduct and proposing actionable reforms that align with constitutional and legal standards.

The meeting also touched on the importance of addressing challenges such as extrajudicial practices and enhancing public trust in law enforcement agencies.

Omollo expressed confidence in the new leadership of the police oversight body under chairman Ahmed Isaak Hassan and vice-chairperson Ann Wanjiku Mwangi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 He urged the new commissioners to prioritize systemic reforms that foster fairness and social cohesion.

“These challenges, while disheartening, continue to motivate change and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority is at the cornerstone of these reforms. As the new members of the IPOA Board, you now carry the profound responsibility of ensuring that policing in Kenya adheres to the highest standards of accountability and respect for human rights and dignity,” Omollo stated.   

The PS reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to collaborating with IPOA to build a society where every Kenyan feel protected and valued.

He noted that safeguarding human rights was not a barrier to effective policing but a cornerstone of sustainable security and public trust.

PS Omollo, emphasizing on the need to improve public trust in policing operations, encouraged the commissioners to execute their constitutional mandate professionally.

 “IPOA exists as a nexus point between the police and the public. Your work is instrumental in restoring faith and confidence in our justice system,” he stated.

Deputy Inspector General (Administration Police) Gilbert Masengeli said the police were committed to upholding professionalism and ethical practices.

The police, he noted, would provide necessary support to IPOA.

 Hassan said IPOA would implement police reforms recommended by a taskforce headed by former Chief Justice David Maraga touching on IPOA in full.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said 59 per cent of the recommendations on IPOA had been implemented.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Abdi Mohamud sworn in as EACC CEO, pledges asset recover, strategic partnerships in graft fight

He highlighted the pivotal role of the pending Conflict of Interest Bill, currently in Parliament, in bolstering the Commission’s work in this area.

18 mins ago

Focus on China

New Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan Presents Credentials to President Ruto

Ambassador Guo, who replaces Dr Zhou Pingjian, expressed her commitment to enhancing the bilateral relations between Kenya and China, particularly in the areas of...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru allies to be vetted tommorow before Wetangula-led committee

First on the list is former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, nominated for the agriculture portfolio whose vetting will begin at midday.

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto meets Kiraitu amid push to bolster support

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – President William Ruto held discussions with former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi at State House, Nairobi, on Sunday. The two...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto forms taskforce to tackle GBV, femicide crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – President William Samoei Ruto has announced the formation of a Technical Working Group to combat the rising cases of...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Training Aircraft Crash-Lands in Malindi, Killing Three on the Roadside

Police said one of the boda boda riders was burnt beyond recognition when the aircraft exploded and caught fire on impact. One of the...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gabow pledges to enhance the welfare of Kenyan officers in Haiti

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Consul General Nominee to Haiti Noor Gabow, has pledged to enhance the welfare of Kenyan police officers in the...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges youth to monetize social media use responsibly

President Ruto encouraged young people to use the internet as a tool for self-improvement and income generation.

3 days ago