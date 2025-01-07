Connect with us

Chinese President Xi Jinping.

World

Presidents Xi, Boko exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of China-Botswana ties

2025 marks the opening year for the implementation of the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Xi said.

Published

Jan 7 – Chinese President Xi Jinping and Botswanan President Duma Boko on Monday exchanged congratulations over the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Xi pointed out that over the past 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, no matter how the international situation changes, China-Botswana relations have always maintained a good momentum of development, and the two countries have become good friends who treat each other equally and good partners who develop hand in hand.

Xi said he firmly believes that as long as the two countries adhere to sincere friendship, solidarity and cooperation, the development path of China-Botswana relations will surely become wider, and the prospects for bilateral cooperation will surely be brighter.

He said standing on a new starting point, he is ready to work together with Boko to further strengthen mutual political trust, resolutely support each other’s major concerns, jointly advance each other’s modernization drive, and open a new chapter in the China-Botswana strategic partnership.

Hailing the 50th anniversary as an important milestone in Botswana-China relations, Boko expressed sincere gratitude to China for the profound friendship, solidarity and cooperation over the past 50 years.

He said that Botswana has been deeply inspired by China’s remarkable development achievements and that he believes the strategic partnership between the two countries will bring opportunities to Botswana’s inclusive development.

Affirming Botswana’s firm support for the one-China policy, Boko said he expects to further strengthen Botswana-China relations based on mutual trust and respect and jointly implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the FOCAC to achieve common development and prosperity.

