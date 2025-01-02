Connect with us

President Ruto says Raila best suited for AU Comission top job

SIAYA, Kenya, Jan 2 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has what it takes to champion the unity and progress of the African continent, President William Ruto has said.

The President said Mr Odinga’s candidature for the African Union Commission chairperson continues to receive tremendous support owing to his proven track record as a pan-Africanist. 

He expressed confidence that Mr Odinga’s leadership will foster peace across the continent, effectively manage conflicts and unlock the potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

“We are very confident that the successful bid of Hon Raila is going to see the fortunes of our continent change for the better going into the future,” he said.

The President made the remarks during the 4th edition of the Piny Luo Cultural Festival in Bondo, Siaya County, on Thursday.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was the chief guest at the cultural event.

President Museveni said the region supports Mr Odinga’s candidature for the chairperson of the African Union Commission.

He pointed out that those in positions of power across Africa have the authority to effect meaningful change in the continent.

“He will help us in brainstorming, but the real power is with us. We are in charge of these States. We are the ones who can say we move and we move,” the Ugandan leader said.

President Ruto rooted for African integration, noting that territorial boundaries should not serve as roadblocks to trade and investment between and among countries.

Instead, he said, nations must collaborate for the greater good of the continent.

“There cannot be a successful Kenya without a thriving East Africa,” the President said.

His sentiments were echoed by President Museveni, who called on African countries to work towards unity of purpose  and ensure inclusive growth and shared prosperity across the continent.

President Museveni emphasised the need to revisit the historical priorities of the continent, which he identified as the creation of prosperity for the people, establishment of strategic security against all threats and promotion of the integration of the African continent.

At the same time, President Ruto announced that the government will build a fish landing site in Wichlum, Siaya County, at a cost of KSh100 million to support the fishing community.

He also opened the Nyang’oma Technical Training College Ramogi Campus.

“This campus will immediately admit students beginning this January,” he said.

President Ruto commended counties for their role in preserving culture through cultural festivals.

On his part, Mr Odinga called for African integration to ease the movement of people, goods and services, foster cross-border trade and promote inclusive growth.

He said it was time to actualise the dreams of the continent’s founding fathers, who envisioned a united Africa free from artificial borders.

“These borders do not have to be impediments to cooperation and working together,” he said.

Among those present were Governors James Orengo of Siaya, Ochilo Ayacko (Migori), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu) and Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu).

Others were Cabinet Secretaries Opiyo Wandayi (Energy) and Rebecca Miano (Tourism), among other leaders.

