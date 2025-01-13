President Ruto meets Kiraitu amid push to bolster support

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – President William Ruto held discussions with former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi at State House, Nairobi, on Sunday.

The two leaders deliberated on national and regional matters.

The meeting comes weeks after Kiraitu lamented in December 2024 that President Ruto’s administration had sidelined leaders from the eastern part of Mt. Kenya in state appointments.

Kiraitu currently serves as the chairman of the National Oil Corporation board.

A key figure in the 2022 General Election, Kiraitu aligned himself with the Azimio One Kenya coalition, which supported Raila Odinga’s unsuccessful presidential bid against Ruto.

Amid mounting public criticism and declining popularity, President Ruto has intensified efforts to engage with leaders, including opposition figures, as part of a broader strategy to consolidate his influence.