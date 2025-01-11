President Ruto Heads to Kampala for AU Summit on Agricultural Transformation

1 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 11 – President William Ruto departed this morning for a one-day official visit to Kampala, Uganda, to participate in the African Union Extraordinary Summit on the Post-Malabo Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

CAADP, a flagship initiative of AU Agenda 2063, seeks to eradicate hunger and poverty through agriculture-led development. The program focuses on transforming Africa’s agri-food systems to achieve food security and sustainable economic growth.

According to State House Spokesman Hussein Mohammed, the summit will assess progress towards CAADP’s targets and is expected to adopt the Kampala Declaration, outlining a shared vision for agri-food systems transformation between 2026 and 2035. The declaration aims to shape policies that drive economic growth and ensure food security across the continent.

President Ruto will use the platform to showcase Kenya’s efforts to enhance food security, reduce poverty, create jobs, and promote sustainable growth. He will highlight how CAADP aligns with Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda and Vision 2030, reaffirming the country’s commitment to agricultural transformation.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Ruto is scheduled to hold discussions with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and other African leaders. The talks will focus on advancing regional priorities and building consensus on his role as Champion of AU Institutional Reforms, ahead of his inaugural progress report on the reform agenda.

The outcomes of the summit are expected to play a critical role in shaping Africa’s agricultural policies and fostering collaboration towards eradicating hunger and poverty through sustainable agricultural development.