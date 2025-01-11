Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto boards his official jet at JKIA to Kampala, Uganda on January 11, 2025.

Africa

President Ruto Heads to Kampala for AU Summit on Agricultural Transformation

CAADP, a flagship initiative of AU Agenda 2063, seeks to eradicate hunger and poverty through agriculture-led development. The program focuses on transforming Africa’s agri-food systems to achieve food security and sustainable economic growth.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 11 – President William Ruto departed this morning for a one-day official visit to Kampala, Uganda, to participate in the African Union Extraordinary Summit on the Post-Malabo Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

CAADP, a flagship initiative of AU Agenda 2063, seeks to eradicate hunger and poverty through agriculture-led development. The program focuses on transforming Africa’s agri-food systems to achieve food security and sustainable economic growth.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to State House Spokesman Hussein Mohammed, the summit will assess progress towards CAADP’s targets and is expected to adopt the Kampala Declaration, outlining a shared vision for agri-food systems transformation between 2026 and 2035. The declaration aims to shape policies that drive economic growth and ensure food security across the continent.

President Ruto will use the platform to showcase Kenya’s efforts to enhance food security, reduce poverty, create jobs, and promote sustainable growth. He will highlight how CAADP aligns with Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda and Vision 2030, reaffirming the country’s commitment to agricultural transformation.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Ruto is scheduled to hold discussions with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and other African leaders. The talks will focus on advancing regional priorities and building consensus on his role as Champion of AU Institutional Reforms, ahead of his inaugural progress report on the reform agenda.

The outcomes of the summit are expected to play a critical role in shaping Africa’s agricultural policies and fostering collaboration towards eradicating hunger and poverty through sustainable agricultural development.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Gabriel Oguda, Sossion Among 109 Shortlisted for Principal Secretary Jobs

Others are former Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union Secretary General Ouma Oluga, former Nairobi governor Anne Kananu and ex-Chief Administrative Secretary David...

1 day ago

Top stories

Linturi Accuses Ruto Government of Marginalizing Meru Community

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 23 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has accused President William Ruto’s administration of sidelining the Meru community in key...

December 23, 2024

Top stories

Ruto Promises Dual Carriageway for Nairobi-Nakuru-Malaba Road Amid Traffic Crisis

Thousands of commuters heading upcountry for the Christmas and New Year festivities were stranded for hours on the busy highway since Friday.

December 22, 2024

Top stories

President Ruto Urges Parents to Instill Moral Values to Combat Crime and Social Ills

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 22 – President William Ruto has called on parents to take deliberate steps to instil moral values in their children as...

December 22, 2024

Top stories

Ruto Defends Cabinet Nominations Amid Criticism Over Regional Balance

The new appointments, announced on Thursday, include notable figures such as former Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, and former Kiambu...

December 22, 2024

Top stories

Speaker Wetangula Recalls Committees to Vet Ruto’s Nominees Ahead of January Deadline

The new appointments are seen as Ruto's strategy to win back Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 elections.

December 22, 2024

County News

Two Killed in Kisumu-Kisii Crash as Police Urge Caution During Festive Season

The accident comes amid growing concerns over road safety in Kenya, where at least 4,000 people die annually in road accidents. Police attribute the...

December 21, 2024

Top stories

Junet Backs Uhuru Allies’ Nomination in Cabinet Reshuffle

President Ruto’s nominations on Thursday included former Cabinet Secretaries Mutahi Kagwe (Agriculture), William Kabogo (ICT), and Lee Kinyanjui (Trade and Industry). The reshuffle also...

December 21, 2024