President Ruto forms taskforce to tackle GBV, femicide crisis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – President William Samoei Ruto has announced the formation of a Technical Working Group to combat the rising cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and femicide in the country.

President Ruto made the announcement through the Kenya Gazette on January 10, 2024, saying it underscores his administration’s commitment to addressing the issue, which has deeply affected individuals, families, and communities across the nation.

The group, chaired by former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza, is mandated to assess, review, and recommend measures to strengthen Kenya’s institutional, legal, and policy frameworks for tackling GBV and femicide.

The group, which comprises professionals from diverse sectors, has also been tasked with identifying trends and hotspots for GBV, evaluating the adequacy of current laws, and proposing amendments to strengthen enforcement mechanisms.

“The increased cases of GBV and femicide continue to cause immense physical, emotional, and economic harm, exacerbating gender inequalities and impeding sustainable development,” the President stated.

The establishment of the Technical Working Group comes against the backdrop of alarming statistics on GBV, with a significant rise in the killings of women and girls.

The acts of violence have not only strained Kenya’s social fabric but also posed a threat to national security.

President Ruto while highlighting the urgency of the matter, pointed to constitutional provisions, including Article 26 (Right to Life) and Article 29 (Freedom and Security of the Person), as critical in framing the state’s response to these violations.

“Every Kenyan has a right to live in dignity, free from fear and violence. It is our collective duty to ensure that these rights are protected and upheld,” said President Ruto.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Working Group is expected to work closely with state entities, the public, and other stakeholders. Public hearings, consultations, and studies will form a core part of its approach to gathering comprehensive insights.

The team will report to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and is expected to submit its findings and recommendations to President Ruto within 90 days.

In 2024, at least 97 femicide cases were confirmed by the National Police Service.