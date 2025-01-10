Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto

Kenya

President Ruto forms taskforce to tackle GBV, femicide crisis

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – President William Samoei Ruto has announced the formation of a Technical Working Group to combat the rising cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and femicide in the country.

President Ruto made the announcement through the Kenya Gazette on January 10, 2024, saying it underscores his administration’s commitment to addressing the issue, which has deeply affected individuals, families, and communities across the nation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The group, chaired by former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza, is mandated to assess, review, and recommend measures to strengthen Kenya’s institutional, legal, and policy frameworks for tackling GBV and femicide.

The group, which comprises professionals from diverse sectors, has also been tasked with identifying trends and hotspots for GBV, evaluating the adequacy of current laws, and proposing amendments to strengthen enforcement mechanisms.

“The increased cases of GBV and femicide continue to cause immense physical, emotional, and economic harm, exacerbating gender inequalities and impeding sustainable development,” the President stated.

The establishment of the Technical Working Group comes against the backdrop of alarming statistics on GBV, with a significant rise in the killings of women and girls.

The acts of violence have not only strained Kenya’s social fabric but also posed a threat to national security.

President Ruto while highlighting the urgency of the matter, pointed to constitutional provisions, including Article 26 (Right to Life) and Article 29 (Freedom and Security of the Person), as critical in framing the state’s response to these violations.

“Every Kenyan has a right to live in dignity, free from fear and violence. It is our collective duty to ensure that these rights are protected and upheld,” said President Ruto.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Working Group is expected to work closely with state entities, the public, and other stakeholders. Public hearings, consultations, and studies will form a core part of its approach to gathering comprehensive insights.

The team will report to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and is expected to submit its findings and recommendations to President Ruto within 90 days.

In 2024, at least 97 femicide cases were confirmed by the National Police Service.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Plane crash lands in Malindi killing three people

MALINDI, Kenya, Jan 10 – Three people have died after a plane crashed on the roadside in Malindi and went up in flames. Police...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gabow pledges to enhance the welfare of Kenyan officers in Haiti

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Consul General Nominee to Haiti Noor Gabow, has pledged to enhance the welfare of Kenyan police officers in the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges youth to monetize social media use responsibly

President Ruto encouraged young people to use the internet as a tool for self-improvement and income generation.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s envoy to Brazil Nominee Karanja pledges improved communication

Karanja committed to always communicate openly and in good time to counter misinformation.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Namwamba declares Sh500mn net worth during vetting for UNEP post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – The nominee for Kenya’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Abwabu Namwamba declares Sh500 million net worth...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Migingo residents want 2009 joint survey report made public

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 10 – The Migingo community has petitioned Kenya and Uganda to publisice the report on the 2009 joint survey team team...

7 hours ago

crime

Kisumu Police Arrest Suspect, Recover Stolen Ceska Pistol

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10- Police officers in Kisumu have arrested a suspect and recovered a Ceska pistol believed to have been stolen in July...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Dorm fire hits Cardinal Otunga Mosocho after KCSE results

No injuries were reported, though the cause of the fire remains unknown.

23 hours ago