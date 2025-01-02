Connect with us

President William Ruto

Kenya

President Ruto announces first-ever bonus for Sugar farmers

Published

KAKAMEGA, Kenya Jan 2 – President William Ruto announced that sugar farmers will get a bonus for the first time in January 2025.

The President said this results from robust reforms aimed at revamping the once-thriving sugar sector.

He pointed out that Mumias Sugar Company has been placed under new management to ensure farmers and workers are paid on time, and that farmers get bonuses like others in tea and other crops.

“The leasing programme is going to give us the resources to pay our hard-working farmers a bonus for their supply of cane to Mumias factory,” he said.

President Ruto spoke during the Kakamega Governor’s Cup 2024 tournament at the Mumias Sports Complex, Kakamega County.

Governors Ken Lusaka (Bungoma) and Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega), along with a host of MPs, were present.

The President commended the sugar farmers for their contribution to increasing sugar production, which has ensured that Kenya no longer imports sugar as has been the trend over decades.

“As a result, we do not have to use our foreign exchange to import sugar to Kenya,” he said.

On sports, President Ruto said the Government will work with the County Government of Kakamega to complete construction of Bukhungu Stadium.

“We have committed KSh760 million to make sure that the stadium is completed,” he said.

He, however, expressed dissatisfaction with renovation progress at the 30,000-seat stadium.

“The contractor must raise the bar for the facility’s facelift to be completed in time,” he said.

He said the government is keen on unlocking the potential for sports in the country.

The Head of State congratulated Mumias Veterans and Butsotso Queens for emerging winners in the male and female competitions.

