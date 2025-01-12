President Murmu Highlights Role of Indian Diaspora at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention

0 SHARES Share Tweet

INDIA, Jan 12 – President Droupadi Murmu has emphasized the vital role of the Indian diaspora in shaping a developed India by 2047.

She spoke when she addressed the valedictory session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, where she also presented the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards to distinguished members of the diaspora at the event held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

President Murmu lauded the Indian diaspora as ambassadors of the country’s values, culture, and achievements. “The Indian diaspora represents the best of our country. They have carried not just the knowledge and skills acquired here but also the values and ethos that have defined our civilization for millennia,” she said.

Highlighting the contributions of the diaspora in fields such as technology, medicine, arts, and entrepreneurship, the President noted that their achievements have earned global recognition and respect. She congratulated the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardees, calling their success stories a source of pride and inspiration for millions worldwide.

President Murmu also commended Her Excellency Christine Kangaloo, President of Trinidad and Tobago, for her exemplary leadership, especially her focus on the Indian diaspora and women’s empowerment.

The President expressed her appreciation for the growing importance of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, stating, “It has become more than just an event. It is a platform where ideas converge, collaborations are forged, and bonds between India and its diaspora are strengthened.”

President Murmu outlined India’s vision for Viksit Bharat (a developed India) by 2047, calling it a national mission that requires the active participation of every Indian, including those living abroad. “The Indian diaspora is an integral part of this vision. Their global presence gives them a unique perspective, and their achievements position them to contribute significantly to the realization of a developed India,” she said.

Referring to India’s timeless philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), the President emphasized balancing economic progress with social justice and environmental stewardship to create a bright future for future generations. She noted that the diaspora’s contributions would be essential in achieving this vision.

“As we celebrate the achievements of our Pravasi Bharatiya family, we should also look forward to the future with hope and determination. Together, we can build a Viksit Bharat—a nation that stands tall on the global stage and continues to be a beacon of light for the world,” she said.

Following her speech, the Ministry of External Affairs shared a post on X, highlighting the President’s address and her presentation of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards. The President herself also shared a message, reaffirming her hope and determination for a brighter future through the combined efforts of Indians at home and abroad.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is the Government of India’s flagship event, providing a platform to connect with the Indian diaspora and foster meaningful interactions. It continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening the ties between India and its global community.