Preident Ruto directs Education, Health Ministries to enroll all students in Taifa Care Program

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – President William Ruto has now directed the Health and Education Ministries to enroll all students in the Taifa Care Program under the Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC).

Speaking in Kabuchai Bungoma on Friday, Ruto said the program will include all children in Primary, secondary and Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres.

“We want all our children to be part of the program. That is the reason I am urging parents to ensure that they register them in Taifa care because previously the program only included secondary students under Edu afya,” he stated.

Ruto noted that the Program will offer solutions needed to address various health challenges facing the sector.

He affirmed that the government is dedicated to implementing UHC for the Nation’s comprehensive medical care plan and Health Infrastructure.

“I’m glad Kenyans are beginning to learn that Universal Healthcare Coverage is the solution we have all been looking for to deal with health challenges that we face as a Nation,” he said.

Ruto urged individuals who had not yet registered to do so, pointing out that 17 million Kenyans have already signed up for the program.

He stated that the Program will ensure that every Kenyan has access to quality healthcare regardless of their financial circumstances.

“Let us be honest Medical bills have been driving many Kenyans into poverty. Many have been forced to sell their livestock, land and other conduct harambees in order to raise money for their treatment,” he said.

Ruto stated that his Kenya Kwanza administration is committed to delivering on the implementation of universal healthcare coverage.

The government is rolling out UHC to ensure equity in the healthcare sector through provision of quality health services to Kenyans

