Police officer loses hand in violent Narok protest over livestock deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 — A police officer based in Narok is recovering from serious injuries after his hand was chopped off during a violent protest by residents of Duka Moja.

The incident occurred along the Narok-Kisii road as police attempted to restore order after locals blocked the road for hours. The protest erupted following an incident on Thursday night in which a Toyota Prado, en route to Kisii, hit and killed over 40 sheep.

The demonstrators, enraged by the loss, attacked two police officers dispatched to the scene.

One officer was brutally assaulted, his arm severed, and his firearm stolen.

According to witnesses, residents chased the officer as he fled, beating him with clubs and machetes before chopping off his hand.

Three residents were reportedly killed during clashes with police as officers tried to disperse the crowd and clear the sheep carcasses from the road.

Protesters accused the police of attempting to interfere with evidence, alleging that they had been bribed.

They resisted efforts to clear the road, demanding that Narok Governor Patrick ole Ntutu visit the scene and witness their losses firsthand.

The injured officer was airlifted to Nairobi for treatment, while police have launched investigations to recover the stolen firearm.

Authorities have yet to comment on the fatalities, but tensions remain high in the area as the community awaits action from the county government.