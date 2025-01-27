Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Police launch manhunt for 6 suspects who escaped Custody in Uasin Gishu and Bomet

Police said that, the suspects managed to break out after gaining access through doors that were not securely locked with padlocks.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Police in Uasin Gishu and Bomet counties have launched an operation to recapture six suspects who escaped custody on two separate occasions on Sunday evening.

In Uasin Gishu incident, five prisoners escaped from the cells at Moiben Police Station in Moiben Sub-County at around 8:10 p.m.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Police said that, the suspects managed to break out after gaining access through doors that were not securely locked with padlocks.

Authorities identified the suspects as Ian Kosgei who was being held for assault and Emmanuel Kipruto, Dominic Dome, Stephen Kirwa and Edwin Kipchumba who were all facing charges of stealing.

“The same were to appear to court tomorrow the 27/01/2025[Monday] at Moiben Law Courts,” read a -police report in part.

Polcie said that an operation to re-arrest the fugitives is underway, with Moiben police calling on officers and the public to remain alert.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Moiben is handling the case.

In the Bomet incident, a lone suspect escaped from Chesoen Police Station at around 7:15 p.m.

The suspect, Joash Cheruiyot, was being held for burglary and theft.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Polcie say that the suspect took advantage of the heavy rain to make his escape while the officer on duty was away ordering food for him.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect manipulated the cell’s structure, pulling plywood panels and dislodging a timber used as part of the ceiling.

He then pushed through an iron sheet to break free.

 The suspect had been scheduled to appear before Bomet Law Courts on January 27, 2025.

The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) and other officers visited the scene, and efforts to locate and apprehend the escapee are ongoing.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome calls for expeditious completion of IEBC recruitment process

CJ Koome urged all stakeholders in the process to ensure that the exercise is conducted with integrity and transparency. 

16 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki urges Governors to boost revenue collection through digitization

The Deputy President said it is the best way to go forward in growing the counties as well as averting piling of huge bills.

40 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Expedite IEBC recruitment process, Wetangula urges selection panel

Wetangula stated that the Parliamentary Service Commission will accord the IEBC selectin panel all necessary assistance.

49 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Why Jubilee party has settled on Matiangi as flag bearer – SG kioni

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto appoints 9-member IEBC recruitment panel

The appointment was made via a Special Gazette Notice after nearly a 3-year delay that caused political upheaval.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Health reforms, economy top agenda as MPs convene in Nakuru for retreat

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 27 – The challenges surrounding the operation and uptake of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) under the Social Health Authority...

5 hours ago

County News

Isiolo wildfire contained as government warns against reckless fires

The Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo, stated that the fierce fire, which began on January 17, had affected approximately...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua rejects Ruto’s ‘tribal’ tag, declares Mt. Kenya ‘irretrievably lost’

Gachagua dismissed the allegations of tribalism, terming them both “insulting” and unfounded.

2 days ago