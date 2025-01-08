Planting Seeds of Change: How Kenyan Youth Are Redefining Farming

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya Jan 8 – For decades, agriculture was the backbone of Kenya’s economy, with its fertile lands feeding the nation and driving regional trade.

Yet, many young Kenyans have turned away from farming in recent years, perceiving it as outdated and unprofitable.

However, in parts of Western Kenya, this narrative is being rewritten. A new generation of youth is embracing agriculture—not just as a means of livelihood, but as a platform for innovation, economic growth, and empowerment.

Transforming Agriculture Through Agri-Jobs 4 Youth

In Kisumu and the surrounding counties of Kakamega, Siaya, Bungoma, and Vihiga, Agri-Jobs 4 Youth is leading this transformation. Launched by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development in partnership with GIZ and Kenya’s Ministry of Agriculture, the program aims to reimagine agriculture as a modern, sustainable, and rewarding career. Lush vegetables thrive on a Kisumu farm, showcasing the transformative impact of Agri-Jobs 4 Youth. This program, supported by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, GIZ, and Kenya’s Ministry of Agriculture, is redefining agriculture as a modern and sustainable career path for young people in Western Kenya.

According to Ralf Barthelmes, Team Leader of Agri-Jobs 4 Youth Kenya, the program focuses on creating sustainable employment for young people in the agri-food sector. “Agriculture holds immense potential,” he explains. “Our goal is to make it inclusive and socially, ecologically, and economically viable.” By leveraging Western Kenya’s rich agricultural potential, the program fosters a new agri-preneurship era.

Success Stories: Kisumu Young Agripreneurs

One of the program’s most notable achievements is the establishment of Kisumu Young Agripreneurs (KIYA) in 2022. Based in Nyalenda, a low-income area of Kisumu, KIYA has grown to over 300 members engaged in producing African leafy vegetables, Black Soldier Fly (BSF), fish, and seedlings. The group’s innovative approach, which includes aggregating local produce to stabilize cash flow for farmers, has inspired other young people in the community to explore agriculture.

“KIYA shows what’s possible when innovation and collaboration meet,” Barthelmes says. Their work has not only improved livelihoods but also demonstrated the potential of youth-led agriculture to transform communities.

Addressing Barriers to Entry

Despite the success stories, significant challenges remain. Limited access to land and financing are among the biggest hurdles young people face in agriculture. Many are unfamiliar with available financial products, while generational land disputes leave fertile plots unused.

Agri-Jobs 4 Youth is tackling these issues head-on. The program promotes intergenerational dialogue to foster equitable land-sharing arrangements and provides workshops to shift perceptions about farming. These efforts aim to show that agriculture can be both modern and profitable, attracting more young people to the sector.

Innovation Driving Agripreneurship

Innovation is a cornerstone of the program’s approach. Through tailored support, Agri-Jobs 4 Youth equips agribusinesses at different stages with the skills, resources, and investor-readiness training they need to thrive. The program focuses on sustainable value chains like African leafy vegetables, soya beans, and BSF farming, which offer both economic benefits and environmental sustainability.

“Our emphasis on agro-ecological practices ensures that these ventures are not just profitable but also environmentally responsible,” Barthelmes notes.

Promoting Inclusivity

Inclusivity is at the heart of Agri-Jobs 4 Youth’s mission. The program recognizes that young women and marginalized groups face unique barriers in agriculture. To address this, it has introduced youth-friendly land leasing guidelines and partnered with organizations like UN Women to launch tools such as sexual harassment guidelines. Additionally, a TV series challenging gender norms around land ownership has helped to shift societal attitudes.

Measuring Impact and Ensuring Sustainability

A New Dawn for Agriculture

Agri-Jobs 4 Youth is not just about creating jobs—it’s about transforming perceptions, fostering innovation, and empowering a new generation to view agriculture as a viable and modern career path. By doing so, it is shaping a future where Kenya’s youth are at the forefront of building a sustainable and equitable agri-food system.

As Barthelmes aptly puts it, “Youth are the future of this country. They’re not just beneficiaries but active participants in building a better Kenya.”

