Philip Murgor: Judy Thongori Always Stood for Fairness, Justice and Family Values

For many years, Judy was not only a trusted friend but also a confidant. She and I would catch up regularly, often chatting for hours, with our last tele conversation occurring on the 21day of December 2024, just before the December holidays.

Judy always kept her personal challenges close to her chest, so when I received the news of her passing, I was in complete shock. I was informed that she had been receiving treatment in India and therefore may have kept her illness well concealed, as was typical of her.

This was just the kind of person Judy was – modest and reserved when it came to her personal struggles.

Much has already been said about Judy’s super illustrious professional career, and I need not repeat it here. However, I would like to reflect on her humanity and character.

Judy specialized in family law, an area often fraught with high emotion, tension and difficult decisions. Whether in divorce cases, matters of matrimonial property, or child custody disputes, Judy always stood for fairness above all else.

She was deeply committed to ensuring that children, in particular, grew up in the best possible environment, sometimes even when it meant going against her clients’ wishes. In divorce cases, Judy would always urge her clients to consider mediation once again, before she took up instructions for the dissolution of the marriage. Her approach was one that prioritized fairness, dignity, and the well-being of all parties involved.

Her integrity was unquestionable. She never sought to win cases by unethical means, as many lawyers now do, but instead gave her best and honest efforts, advocating tirelessly for justice, even when cases went all the way to the Supreme Court.

Judy set the highest standard of professional conduct in the courtroom, displaying both virtue and courtesy, and served as an exemplary role model for younger lawyers.

Beyond her professional achievements, Judy placed the greatest premium on the family unit. She often said that if society, including its leaders, upheld and practiced family values, the country would be a much better place.

I knew how deeply she loved her family – her husband John, and their children Eric and Tracy – and

it is to them that I extend my deepest condolences and offer my unwavering support during this difficult time.

As a fellow Senior Counsel, I am thankful for the opportunities I had to work alongside Judy on various assignments, particularly in support of the Law Society of Kenya, and the Senior Counsel Bar.

She was a true professional, a remarkable human being, and a dear friend who will be deeply missed.

The author, Philip Murgor, SC, is a founder and the current Managing Partner of the law firm Murgor and Murgor Advocates.