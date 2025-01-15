Pharmacy Board cracks whip on pharmaceutical practitioners cited for misconduct

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 — The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has announced disciplinary measures against several pharmaceutical practitioners for professional misconduct.

PPB initiated the actions following investigations and hearings conducted by the Enquiries and Disciplinary Committee (EDC), chaired by Dr. Richard Muthoka.

One notable case involved Malibu Pharmacy, where a pharmacist authorized the delivery of medication in a package that violated patient confidentiality.

“Additionally, the package contained an insurance form with an incorrect diagnosis and improper coding, exposing the patient’s sensitive information,” the PPB stated on Wednesday.

Privacy breach

The external label revealed the complainant’s full name, phone number, house name, and diagnosis.

This breach led to the suspension of the pharmacy’s superintendent, Dr. Nancy Wangu Kaguri, for six months.

In another case, PPB found pharmaceutical technologist Lovi Lovince Manono guilty of fraudulently allowing a non-professional to operate a pharmacy using his credentials.

The EDC determined this to be a serious violation of professional ethics, resulting in the revocation of Manono’s license and a five-year suspension from pharmacy practice.

Dr. Charles Mukabi Waweru faced disciplinary action for failing to notify the PPB about the closure of a pharmacy in Matasia, Kajiado County.

His negligence left the pharmacy open without a registered professional, endangering public health.

The committee suspended his license for three months. Similarly, pharmaceutical technologist Caroline Wachera stood accused of failing to properly close a pharmacy.

However, evidence showed that she had relinquished her partnership and made efforts to comply with regulations.

The EDC issued her an admonishment letter and pardoned her.

Another notable case involved Emmanuel Odhiambo Gwassi, who operated a pharmacy in an unregistered premise without a licensed professional on-site.

His conduct was deemed highly irresponsible, leading to the revocation of his pharmaceutical representative license for five years.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board, through its Chief Executive Officer, reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining the highest professional standards to ensure public safety and protect the integrity of the pharmaceutical sector.