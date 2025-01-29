Petitioner sues KNEC over July 2025 KCSE exams

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – A petitioner Dr Magare Gikenyi has sued the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) over the July 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations, citing a violation of students’ rights.

In his application, Dr Gikenyi wants the tests halted as they were introduced without public participation.

He alleged that no stakeholders were involved in the process.

He pointed out further that two categories of candidates were created by the guidelines: one group with a limited preparation period (July) and another with a longer revision period (November).

He argued that the distinction lacked rational justification and violated Article 27, read together with Articles 24, 10, 73, and 75 of the Constitution.

He observed that national examinations have historically been conducted in November, creating a legitimate expectation among learners that if they failed, they could do a retake.

“Changing the exam dates abruptly without consulting affected learners, parents, and stakeholders goes against the legitimate expectations of the candidates and their right to fair administrative action,” the court documents read.