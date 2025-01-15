Connect with us

A section of patients who had walked from KNH disrupred a press conference amid reports that hundreds of stranded patients were could not have their claims processed/Screengrab

NATIONAL NEWS

Patients storm Afya House, confront CS Barasa over SHIF glitches

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15—Drama unfolded on Wednesday at Afya House as disgruntled patients, some with infants, stormed a Ministry of Health media briefing to protest glitches in the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) system.

A section of patients stormed the press confrence amid reports that hundreds of patients were stranded at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) due to system failure.

The briefing, led by Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa and Director General of Health Patrick Amoth, was intended to update Kenyans on the progress of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

However, it was interrupted as patients—some claiming they had walked from KNH to Afya House—demanded answers regarding issues that have persisted since the government transitioned from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to SHIF in October 2024.

“We have walked all the way from Kenyatta Hospital to the SHIF offices, but nothing has been done to help us,” lamented one of the patients, speaking in front of visibly startled officials.

Stranded

The patients, some of whom managed to gain entry into Afya House, detailed their struggles, accusing officials of neglecting their concerns.

“We’ve gone to NHIF offices, the ICT department, and other offices on these floors, but no one is helping us,” another patient said.

“They keep sending us in circles, knowing well that no solutions are available at the places they refer us to.”

Among the group was a mother of a 3-day-old baby who had undergone a caesarean section and was unable to leave the hospital due to unresolved billing issues.

“This system is failing us,” said the distressed mother. “We demand the truth about SHIF and why it’s causing so much suffering.”

During the disrupted briefing, Director General Patrick Amoth reported that over 7,900 facilities had signed manual contracts with SHIF, while 2,602 facilities had completed e-contracting and 1,753 were in the process of finalizing the transition.

Amoth acknowledged delays in reimbursements for facilities with incomplete details and urged health institutions to address these gaps for efficient service delivery.

‘Teething problems’

The transition from NHIF to SHIF has been fraught with challenges.

On December 4, CS Barasa faced tough questions from Members of Parliament regarding confusion surrounding the implementation of SHIF.

During an informal meeting convened by lawmakers, concerns were raised about how the transition issues were depriving Kenyans of access to healthcare.

CS Barasa admitted that the “teething problems” had cast doubt on SHIF’s ability to deliver on UHC, a flagship government project.

She, however, defended the scheme, emphasizing its potential to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to all Kenyans, particularly in underserved areas.

“There are many patients who are forced to return home without treatment because they cannot afford it,” the CS said.

“I urge everyone to focus on the bigger picture: achieving affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare for all Kenyans.”

Barasa also called on lawmakers to support public sensitization and registration efforts, describing SHIF as the “magic wand” to streamline Kenya’s health sector, particularly during periods of fiscal constraints.

Despite a Ministry of Health directive ensuring continuous service for SHIF members, the system’s implementation continues to face significant hurdles.

