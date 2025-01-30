Passengers stranded as matatus block Globe Roundabout

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – Transport on Thursday came to a standstill on the outskirts of Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), particularly around the Globe Cinema Roundabout and the Thika Road entryway, following a matatu strike.

Several matatus blocked the road leading to Thika Road, protesting the eviction of Baba Dogo and Kahawa Sukari matatus.

The strike left tens of passengers stranded, as no vehicles can pass through the Globe Cinema Roundabout.

The disruption has also forced motorists to seek alternative routes out of the CBD, while others remain stuck in heavy traffic for hours.