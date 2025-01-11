Parliamentary Committee to Vet Cabinet Nominees Next Week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 11 – The Parliamentary Committee on Appointments is scheduled to conduct approval hearings on Tuesday, January 14, for three Cabinet Secretary nominees proposed by President William Ruto.

The nominees include former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, ex-Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

In a notice, the committee announced, “The Committee on Appointments is set to conduct approval hearings for three nominees proposed by the President for Cabinet Secretary Positions on January 14, 2025, at County Hall, Parliament Buildings.”

Mutahi Kagwe, who served as Health Minister under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, has been nominated to head the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development. Kagwe is scheduled to appear before the committee, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, as the first nominee on Tuesday at noon.

Kabogo, designated to lead the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, will appear before the committee at 3:00 p.m., followed by Kinyanjui at 5:00 p.m. Kinyanjui has been proposed to head the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry.

On Friday, the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations vetted nominees for diplomatic positions. Among those vetted were Noor Gabow, nominated as Consul General to Haiti, outgoing Agriculture and Livestock Development CS Andrew Karanja, and former Sports and Youth Affairs CS Ababu Namwamba. Namwamba has been proposed as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Outgoing ICT Cabinet Secretary Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u declined her nomination as Kenya’s Ambassador to Ghana, citing personal and family reasons. In a letter to the Parliamentary Vetting Committee, Nyambura stated, “I wish to inform you that I will not appear before the State Committee for the approval hearing. This has been occasioned by my personal and compelling family matters.”

Nyambura, who was scheduled to appear before the vetting committee on Friday, added, “To save the precious time of the important parliamentary business, kindly take note that this letter serves as a notice not to appear.”

Following the vetting process, the Committee on Appointments will retreat to write its report, which will be tabled in the National Assembly on Thursday, January 16, during a special sitting gazetted by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula. The National Assembly will then vote on President Ruto’s Cabinet nominees.