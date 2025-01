0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California has triggered mandatory evacuations as a thick, heavy smoke hung over the region.

Officials say the blaze grew from 20 acres to more than 200 acres in about 20 minutes after it was reported about 10:30 local time.

The growth has been fuelled by a fierce wind event that has placed a large portion of the state under a red flag warning.

About The Author