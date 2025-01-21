Osotsi regrets missing Ruto’s Vihiga tour scheduled for Wednesday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has revealed that he will not attend President William Ruto’s development tour in Vihiga County as he is currently on a foreign development tour in Europe.

Osotsi disclosed that he learnt of the President’s itinerary, which includes the launch of the construction of the Luanda Modern Market, while away in Europe.

“While here in Europe, I have been informed that H.E. President Dr. William Ruto will be visiting Vihiga County on Wednesday, 22nd January 2025. The purpose of this visit, I am informed, is to launch the construction of the Luanda Modern Market. Regrettably, I will not be attending this event,” he stated.

However, the Vihiga Senator pointed out that President Ruto did not have the mandate to launch the market, which is expected to serve Vihiga, Kakamega, Kisumu, Siaya, and Busia Counties.

Osotsi emphasized that the development of markets is a devolved function but welcomed the collaboration between the two levels of government to construct the market, which will act as a key trade gateway between Kenya and Uganda.

“I hope the two levels of government will ensure that the construction of the market takes into account emerging concerns, including the humane treatment of all affected traders, a proper relocation plan, and minimal losses or disruptions to traders’ businesses,” the Vihiga Senator said.

While urging Vihiga residents to accord the President a warm reception, Osotsi called on President Ruto to fast-track nine stalled projects within the county that were previously committed to by the government.

Stalled projects

He listed the construction of the Mago-Mululu-Lusui-Vokoli road, provision of Sh100 million to Ebunangwe KTTC, Sh50 million to Emuhaya Hospital, and Sh50 million to Hamisi Hospital, as well as the completion of the Kenya-Belgium Water Supply Project Last Mile Connectivity component.

Osotsi also listed the Granite Factory at Ebuyangu, the County Aggregation and Industrial Park at Mwibona in Luanda Sub-County, the Kenya School of Government in South Maragoli, and the tarmacking of the Gisambai-Hamisi-Shamakhokho Road.

“The people of Vihiga are expecting to hear from the President on the status of these stalled programs and their completion plans,” Osotsi remarked.

As part of his Western Kenya itinerary, President Ruto is scheduled to visit Busia County on Wednesday to launch the Lower Nzoia Water Project.

He will also tour the Luanda Market in Vihiga County to assess the progress of its construction.

Additionally, the Head of State will return to Kakamega County, where he is expected to visit Aseka Hospital.