Justus Mutumwa, one of the Mlolongo 3 abductees found dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – One of the threee men abducted in Mlolongo, Justus Mutumwa has been found dead.

According to family lawyer Dan Maanzo, the body which was found in Ruai has been moved to the City Mortuary.

“Justus Mutumwa who was the first respondent has been found dead in Ruai. We are here at the city mortuary trying to unearth the details but we will give more information subsequently,” Maanzo told reporters at the court presincts.

“Police gave misleading information that they were on there way to Kitui but the body was found in the river around Ruai a day after disappearance. The police did not give the correct information in court,” he said.

Mutumwa, Martin Mwau, and Kalani Muema, were reportedly arrested by individuals believed to be police officers on December 16, 2024.

The unfortunate turn of events unfolded hours after Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin appeared in court over the alleged abductions..

The two were required to appear in court to explain the whereabouts of three people.

Kanja told the court he is a law-abiding citizen who respects courts and orders issued at any given time.

“I confirm that we have none of the men in our custody. But I want to assure Kenyans that they are safe,” he said.

DCI Mohamed Amin said investigations into the missing persons case are still ongoing. Amin expressed that at the appropriate time, the file will be forwarded to the ODPP complete with their findings and recommendations.

The situation of the abduction of the trio has become increasingly contentious, with the families of the missing men and human rights organizations demanding answers.