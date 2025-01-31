Connect with us

Nyong’o mourns Prof Ogot recalling his legacy in academia

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 31 — Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o has mourned the late Professor of History, Bethwell Allan Ogot, describing him as a historian par excellence.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of one of Africa’s preeminent scholars, historians, and Kenya’s first Professor of History, Prof. Bethwell Allan Ogot,” Nyong’o said following news of Prof Ogot’s passing away on Friday.

Nyong’o stated that the late Prof. Ogot will be fondly remembered for his significant contributions to African history, research methods, and theory.

He noted that the strides Prof. Ogot made on the global stage, particularly in education, will endure for eternity.

Nyong’o highlighted that Prof. Ogot’s academic and research career, both at Makerere University and the University of Nairobi, led to the establishment of the Institute of Development Studies and the Institute of African Studies at a time when History and Development Studies were regarded as less rigorous academic fields.

He further acknowledged that Prof. Ogot’s tenure as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) and Dean of the School of Arts and Social Sciences at the University of Nairobi was marked by significant achievements.

“Prof. Ogot’s outstanding contributions were not only impactful within Africa but also prominent on the global stage, having served as the President of the International Scientific Committee for the preparation of UNESCO’s General History of Africa, which led to the production of a comprehensive historical account. He was also a member of the International Commission for UNESCO’s History of Humanity,” Nyong’o reccaled.

Nyong’o acknowledged Prof. Ogot’s legacy particulary his role, alongside other scholars such as Prof. David Some, Prof. Mibey, and Bob Wishitemi, in the establishment of several academic institutions in Kenya, including Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, Narok University, Karatina University, Kabianga University, Rongo University College, and Odera Akang’o Colleges.

Leadership legacy

These institutions have shaped the lives of many students to date. He also praised Prof. Ogot’s successful tenure as Chancellor of Moi University.

Nyong’o further recognized Prof. Ogot’s contributions in the political arena, noting his service at the East African Legislative Assembly following his appointment by President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

He commended Prof. Ogot for representing Kenya with exceptional commitment and dedication.

Nyong’o emphasized that the country, the Luo community, and the people of Gem have lost a great man, a scholar, and a prolific historian whose replacement will not be easy.

“We take comfort in the many books and papers he authored, where he shared his brilliant ideas. These works will continue to stimulate intellectual discourse among scholars, researchers, and future generations,” said the Governor.

Nyong’o stated that the country will continue to benefit from Prof. Ogot’s extensive collection of works, which have already enriched many.

He further noted that the solid intellectual foundations established through Prof. Ogot’s research were instrumental to Africa’s independence and will remain vital in the continent’s ongoing pursuit of cultural and social autonomy as well as the broader study of human history.

Nyong’o recalled that a few months ago, he visited Prof. Ogot at his home in Yala, where they had fruitful discussions on the state of academia in Kenya and the political challenges hindering development—issues that remained of great concern to Prof. Ogot.

