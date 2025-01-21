Connect with us

Nyeri Town MP Duncan Maina (L) and Nyeri Women Representative Rahab Mukami (R)/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyeri MPs protest ‘us verses them’ narrative by Ruto loyalists

Maina and Mukami cited remarks by the two MPs singling out the Kikuyu community over alleged entitlement to State power further alleging that some actors were fueling incitement against government over the same.

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Jan 21 — Two Nyeri MPs have called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to take action against two of their colleagues from the Western region, whom they accused of inciting other tribes against the Kikuyu community.

Nyeri Town MP Duncan Maina and Nyeri Women Representative Rahab Mukami said that comments attributed to Dan Wanyama (Webuye West) and Daniel Manduku (Nyaribari Masaba) during President William Ruto’s tour of the Western region were in contravention of the Constitution, and action should be taken.

The duo reportedly urged other communities to unite ahead of the 2027 polls so that the contest would be framed as “us against them.”

“We, as people of this region, are pained by these remarks. NCIC should take action, failure to which I will move a parliamentary committee on equal rights to summon the duo. If need be, I will move to court,” said Maina.

“These two MPs should leave us alone. As people of this region, we voted for this government. They should know that we are in government to stay,” said Mukami.

Firmly in government

The duo emphasized that the Mt. Kenya region has a right to development just like any other region, adding that the region is firmly in government.

“Some MPs, especially from the Western region, have formed an agenda of inciting other Kenyans against the Kikuyu community,” Mukami alleged.’

“I was on the campaign trail with President Ruto, seeking votes. They never voted for him like we did, so let them stay away from our fights with the government,” she advised.

Maina, reinforcing Mukami’s position, said that political bickering in the Mt. Kenya region is about development, and no one should undermine the community by inciting others.

In this article:, , , , ,
