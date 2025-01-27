NTSA issues mandatory rules for commercial vehicles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 27 – The National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued a draft regulation for operation of Commercial Service Vehicles.

In Kenya, a “commercial vehicle” refers to any motor vehicle primarily used for transporting goods or passengers for business purposes, including trucks, buses, and vans, which are essential for industries like construction, logistics, and public transportation.

Essentially, any vehicle used to carry goods or paying passengers for commercial gain.

In the 2025 regulations, a commercial service vehicle shall have at minimum a third party insurance cover and a valid vehicle inspection certificate.

In the regulations which are yet to be approved by the National Assembly, commercial vehicles have been obligated to install a speed limiter conforming to the applicable Kenyan Standard as stipulated by the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

Additionally, commercial vehicle owners are required to have installed a vehicular telematic system conforming to the applicable 6 Kenyan Standards as stipulated by the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

The rules also enlist commercial vehicles to have retro-reflective contour markings with a minimum width of two inches that conform to the applicable Kenyan Standard as stipulated by the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

In case of emergencies, commercial vehicles ought to carry an efficient fire extinguisher and a a first aid outfit that is maintained in perfect order and be carried in such a position to be readily available for use at any time.

According regulations,commercial vehicles will be required to install underride protection devices on the rear and side of commercial vehicles where applicable conforming to the applicable Kenyan Standard as stipulated by the Kenya Bureau of Standards.