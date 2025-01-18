NPSC cautions public against attacking police officers after Narok incident

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has cautioned Kenyans against attacking law enforcement officers following an incident where a policeman’s arm was chopped off by protestors along the Narok-Nairobi Road.

According to the Commission’s chairperson Eliud Kinuthia, this was uncalled for as the officers were undertaking their duties.

He further pointed out that attacking officers on duty is against the law.

“While the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, no situation justifies harming security enforcement officers who responded to help the community,” he stated.

“We issue a stern warning to members of the public that harming law enforcement officers is seriously prohibited by law. Such acts undermine not only the rule of law but also the peace and security of our nation.”

Furthermore, Kinuthia explained that police officers are permitted by law to use force in situations that are necessary to protect life or property and also when in danger.

He urged the Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja to ensure that affected officers receive support.

The officer whose arm was chopped off was in the company of his colleagues as they were attempting to stop a protest.

Another officer was seriously injured in the incident.