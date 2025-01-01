NPS denies existence of ‘duty roster’ on social media listing officers assigned to arrest protesters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 1 – The National Police Service has denied that a document circulating on social media is a duty roster listing police officers assigned to arrest protesters in recent anti-abduction demonstrations.

The NPS says the document is a standard duty roster with nothing to do with the demonstrations.

In a statement, spokesperson Resila Onyango clarified that the duty roster was unrelated to any general or special activities concerning the demonstrations.

“As such, the said duty roster had nothing to do with any general or specific task about demonstrations. We therefore urge the public to refrain from spreading misinformation intended at public incitement,” she said.

Resila disclosed that maintaining duty rosters at all sub-counties, stations, posts, outposts, and traffic offices throughout the country is a standard operational procedure for service personnel.

She stated that these rosters are essential for planning and assigning responsibilities to officers for specific periods across the country for the purpose of planning and assigning responsibilities to officers for a specified period.

She observed that the duty rosters generally provide a framework for documenting police administrative and operational processes to promote and enhance accountability.

“Duty rosters ensure that all officers at the station are apprised on the relevant contacts in the event they require assistance in the course of their duties,” she added.

On December 30, 2024, police in Nairobi clashed with protesters demanding an end to the abduction of critics of President William Ruto’s administration.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Human rights activists staged powerful protests across major cities, including Mombasa, passionately calling for urgent action to combat the escalating crisis of forced disappearances.

They stated that it is time for authorities to listen and take decisive steps to protect the rights and lives of individuals at risk.

About The Author