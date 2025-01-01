Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan Gen Z youths held demonstrations countrywide in June and July 2024 to demand accountability from the government but were violently dispersed by police who shot dead more than 60 protesters sparking outrage locally and internationally.

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS denies existence of ‘duty roster’ on social media listing officers assigned to arrest protesters

Spokesperson Resila Onyango clarified that the duty roster was unrelated to any general or special activities concerning the demonstrations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 1 – The National Police Service has denied that a document circulating on social media is a duty roster listing police officers assigned to arrest protesters in recent anti-abduction demonstrations.

The NPS says the document is a standard duty roster with nothing to do with the demonstrations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, spokesperson Resila Onyango clarified that the duty roster was unrelated to any general or special activities concerning the demonstrations.

“As such, the said duty roster had nothing to do with any general or specific task about demonstrations. We therefore urge the public to refrain from spreading misinformation intended at public incitement,” she said.

Resila disclosed that maintaining duty rosters at all sub-counties, stations, posts, outposts, and traffic offices throughout the country is a standard operational procedure for service personnel.

She stated that these rosters are essential for planning and assigning responsibilities to officers for specific periods across the country for the purpose of planning and assigning responsibilities to officers for a specified period.

She observed that the duty rosters generally provide a framework for documenting police administrative and operational processes to promote and enhance accountability.

“Duty rosters ensure that all officers at the station are apprised on the relevant contacts in the event they require assistance in the course of their duties,” she added.

On December 30, 2024, police in Nairobi clashed with protesters demanding an end to the abduction of critics of President William Ruto’s administration.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Human rights activists staged powerful protests across major cities, including Mombasa, passionately calling for urgent action to combat the escalating crisis of forced disappearances.

They stated that it is time for authorities to listen and take decisive steps to protect the rights and lives of individuals at risk.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto warns contractors undermining implementation of govt projects

KISII, Kenya, Jan 1 – President William Ruto has issued a stern warning to contractors delaying the implementation of key government projects. The President...

49 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Space Agency clarifies metallic object that fell from sky in Makueni is a piece of rocket

The Agency stated that the ring approximately 2.5 meters in diameter and 500Kg in weight, is a separation ring from a launch rocket.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

The choice is entirely ours on 2025 trajectory, Raila tells Kenyans in New Year’s Message

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1 – Opposition Leader Raila Odinga now says Kenyans wield the decision on the nation’s trajectory in the New Year. In...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Maina Njenga rallies Mt. Kenya to back Ruto, dismisses Gachagua rift

Using the analogy of a Mugumo tree, Njenga illustrated that the defection of one leader does not signify the collapse of the entire region’s...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya poised for accelerated growth in 2025 – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 1—President William Ruto has said the government has successfully laid a solid foundation to accelerate the country’s socio-economic progress in 2025....

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders IG, DCI to show cause why they should not be cited for contempt over abductees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – The High Court has ordered the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to personally...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Omtatah freed on a Sh1,000 cash bail

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has been freed on a cash bail of Sh1,000 after the court declined a request...

21 hours ago

Kenya

JSC pledges transparency, unity in tackling Judicial complaints, corruption

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law in the...

22 hours ago