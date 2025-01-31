Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

IG Kanja indicated that DCI agents working on the case only identified the body on Thursday following a forensic investigation/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS contests ‘inacurate’ reporting on murdered Mlolongo abductee

NPS, in a statement on Friday, said police recovered the body of the deceased on December 18, a day after his disappearance and that it remained at City Mortuary as part of an active murder investigation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – The National Police Service (NPS) has contested ‘inaccurate’ reports alleging the discovery of Justus Mutumwa’s body, one of three men reportedly abducted in Mlolongo on December 17, on Thursday.

NPS, in a statement on Friday, said police recovered the body of the deceased on December 18, a day after his disappearance and that it remained at City Mortuary as part of an active murder investigation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The statement indicated that DCI agents working on the case only identified the body on Thursday following a forensic investigation.

Mutumwa was allegedly abducted in Mlolongo alongside Martin Mwau and Karani Muema.

NPS said police officers officers recovered the said body on December 18 following a report of a body floating in the Nairobi River in the Ruai area.

Police said the reportee spotted the body while irrigating her vegetables planted near the river.

Unaware of the discovery, Mutumwa’s family filed a report about their missing relative at the Athi River Police Station on December 21, three days after his disappearance.

“Meanwhile, the body remained unidentified until yesterday when forensic investigations, led by the relevant department, were able to confirm it was indeed that of the missing Justus Mutumwa,” NPS explained.

Police Ispector Genral Douglas Kanja added that the bruises and general state of the body had prompted DCI officers in Ruai to open a murder investigation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said the DCI is currently investigating the case following the forensic identification of Mutumwa’s body.

Reports of the discovery of Mutumwa’s body at the City Mortuary emerged during a court appearance by IG Kanja to respond to summons over the Mlolongo dissaperances.

Lawyer Dan Maanzo reported the family had identified the body at the morgue.

The body of Martin Mwau, who went missing alongside Mutumwa, was also discovered at the City Mortuary.

Court appearance

Kanja had appeared in court alongside Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Amin Mohammed, where they denied knowing the whereabouts of the three men abducted in Mlolongo.

Justice Chacha Mwita had summoned the two to explain the whereabouts of the three men.

They told the court that the trio were not in police custody and that the matter was still under investigation.

“Your Honor, we have none of the subjects. I want to confirm before this court that we have none of them,” Kanja said.

Amin revealed that the agency was actively investigating the disappearance of the three, assuring the court that once the investigation was completed, the file would be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Finally, I wish to state that the missing persons are not in the custody of the National Police Service. We have not arrested them, and they are not in our custody,” Amin said.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Justus Mutumwa, one of the Mlolongo 3 abductees found dead

According to family lawyer Dan Maanzo, the body which was found in Ruai has been moved to the City Mortuary.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja says 3 men allegedly abducted not in custody

Appearing in court together with the Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin, Kanja stated that the three men are not detained in any police...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Koome protests security detail ‘withdrawal’ as NPS denies claim

Commenting on Koome's letter, National Police Service Spokesperson Resila Anyango denied the withdrawal allegations saying the CJ's protective team was recalled for "promotional training".

January 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja Hosts Retired Police Officers Board On Welfare Issues

The talks also covered access to NPS hospitals and insurance services, pension scheme revisions, and the development of a structured pre- and post-retirement policy...

January 23, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders Kanja to personally produce 6 abductees in court on Tuesday

Kanja is required to present Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Billy Mwangi, Gideon Kibet, Rony Kiplangat, and Steve Kavingo, all known critics of President William...

December 30, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua says rogue unit outside NPS command behind abductions

Speaking during a press briefing from his Mathira home on Friday, Gachagua noted the abductions are part of a disturbing pattern that cannot be...

December 27, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Omtatah faults ‘reckless’ police response to abductions, vows Senate inquiry

Omtatah criticized the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), questioning its ability to effectively investigate the abductions. He argued that IPOA, as a civilian body,...

December 26, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja denies police involvement in abductions, denounces ‘malicious’ misinformation

Inspector General Douglas Kanja emphasized that the police are constitutionally mandated to arrest criminal offenders through lawful procedures, not to abduct citizens.

December 26, 2024