Now that we have stabilised our economy, we can engage robustly in infrastructure development: Ruto

ELGEYO MARAKWET, Kenya, Jan 5 – The government has successfully stabilised the country’s economy and will now turn its focus to the implementation of key development projects, President William Ruto has said.

In the past two years, the President noted, key development programmes had stalled due to economic challenges. He, however, pledged that this year, Kenyans will witness the implementation of various programmes.

“Now that we have stabilised our economy, we can now engage much more robustly in the development of infrastructure,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the government has made significant progress in the economy, security, agriculture, healthcare, education and electricity connectivity, among others.

“I want to tell Kenyans that Kenya is going places. We are going to change the destiny of this country,” he added.

President Ruto made the remarks during the Kerio Valley Interdenominational Prayer Service in Tot, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Interior) and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Governors Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo-Marakwet), Simon Kachapin (West Pokot) and Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo), and MPs.

The President recalled when he took office slightly over two years ago, the country was facing food shortages that had led to increased food prices and public protests.

He said thanks to proper planning and the subsidised fertiliser programme, there has been increased food production that has reduced the cost of living.

On security, President Ruto said the government’s efforts to ward off threats against the country have borne fruit and will continue until every part is secure.

The President said in addition to dealing with banditry in the Kerio Valley, the government will ensure that health facilities, schools and other social amenities are restored in the region.

He said the government will reopen schools that were closed during the period the region experienced severe insecurity and banditry.

“In the next three months, all the schools must be reopened and all children must be back to school,” he said. Governor Rotich said the newfound peace and stability in the Kerio Valley is

