NATIONAL NEWS

North Eastern Leaders Decry Unequal Resource Allocation, Demand Fair Funding

Their concerns follow CRA’s proposed revenue-sharing formula, which prioritizes population as the key basis for allocation among devolved units.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23 – The North Eastern Parliamentary Caucus has protested alleged disproportionate resource allocation, calling for increased funding to address historical marginalization.

Led by Eldas MP Adan Keynan, the leaders criticized the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) for what they termed a skewed prioritization formula and demanded a review to ensure equitable distribution of national and donor funds.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with key professionals and stakeholders in Nairobi, the caucus emphasized that fair resource allocation is essential to bridging development gaps that have persisted since Kenya’s independence.

“This underfunding continues to marginalize the region, leaving critical development projects unimplemented,” said Mandera Woman Representative Umulkheir Kassim.

Backing Keynan, Dadaab MP Farah Maalim rejected the proposal, urging fellow legislators and CRA to reconsider.

“We will not allow such a discriminatory formula to determine resource allocation,” Maalim asserted.

CRA’s new formula, set to take effect in the 2025–26 financial year if approved by the National Assembly, reduces allocation parameters from eight to five, with population carrying the highest weight at 42%—a move opposed by leaders from less populous, marginalized counties.

The North Eastern leaders also called on Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe to urgently operationalize the Livestock Marketing Board, a key initiative announced by President William Ruto during the 4th Pastoralist Summit in Wajir.

The board is expected to organize pastoralist communities into structured, economically viable units with better market access.

Additionally, the leaders resolved to push for transformative projects, including the Garissa-Mandera-Wajir Highway and other critical infrastructure developments.

“All elected leaders from the region resolve to unite for a common cause and harness their collective efforts to counteract the myriad challenges facing the North Eastern region,” stated Kassim.

