Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, presents her credentials to President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, on January 13, 2025. She replaces Ambassador Zhou Pingjian. / Photo/State House

Focus on China

New Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan Presents Credentials to President Ruto

Ambassador Guo, who replaces Dr Zhou Pingjian, expressed her commitment to enhancing the bilateral relations between Kenya and China, particularly in the areas of infrastructure development, trade and investment, and climate change mitigation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 –The New Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, has presented her credentials to President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, pledging to enhance bilateral relations.

Ambassador Guo, who replaces Dr Zhou Pingjian, expressed her commitment to enhancing the bilateral relations between Kenya and China, particularly in the areas of infrastructure development, trade and investment, and climate change mitigation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The President, in response, welcomed the Ambassador and reiterated Kenya’s continued dedication to fostering strong ties with China, emphasizing the importance of mutual cooperation in addressing global challenges.

“Kenya will continue to work closely with China to strengthen our cordial relations, especially in infrastructure, trade, and investment,” President Ruto said. “We are also focused on addressing the shared global challenge of climate change and enhancing our collaboration under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).”

Kenya’s partnership with China has been instrumental in the country’s growth, especially in large-scale infrastructure projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway and the Nairobi Expressway. The two countries have also partnered in various sectors such as agriculture, technology, and education, contributing significantly to Kenya’s economic development.

Ambassador Guo, who has a distinguished career in Chinese diplomacy, expressed optimism about the future of Kenya-China relations and her role in strengthening the partnership. “We aim to deepen our collaboration in various sectors, ensuring that both nations benefit mutually and work together for sustained economic growth,” she stated after presenting her credentials.

During the ceremony, both parties discussed plans for future collaborations, focusing on sustainable development initiatives, economic growth, and the potential of Kenya’s strategic location in facilitating greater trade links between China and East Africa.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru allies to be vetted tommorow before Wetangula-led committee

First on the list is former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, nominated for the agriculture portfolio whose vetting will begin at midday.

10 mins ago

Kenya

President Ruto meets Kiraitu amid push to bolster support

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – President William Ruto held discussions with former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi at State House, Nairobi, on Sunday. The two...

43 mins ago

Focus on China

Carbon fiber metro train begins service in E China’s Qingdao

With a carbon fiber composite body and frame, it is lighter and more energy-efficient than the traditional subway train.

2 days ago

Kenya

President Ruto forms taskforce to tackle GBV, femicide crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – President William Samoei Ruto has announced the formation of a Technical Working Group to combat the rising cases of...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Training Aircraft Crash-Lands in Malindi, Killing Three on the Roadside

Police said one of the boda boda riders was burnt beyond recognition when the aircraft exploded and caught fire on impact. One of the...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gabow pledges to enhance the welfare of Kenyan officers in Haiti

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Consul General Nominee to Haiti Noor Gabow, has pledged to enhance the welfare of Kenyan police officers in the...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges youth to monetize social media use responsibly

President Ruto encouraged young people to use the internet as a tool for self-improvement and income generation.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s envoy to Brazil Nominee Karanja pledges improved communication

Karanja committed to always communicate openly and in good time to counter misinformation.

3 days ago