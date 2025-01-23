Connect with us

NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

NCIC announces study on organized crime and intergenerational conflict

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is conducting an in-depth study on organized criminal gangs and their threat to the social fabric of the nation.

This effort aims to address emerging issues jeopardizing peaceful coexistence across all generations in Kenya, the commission said on Thursday.

NCIC noted that the research, premised on the Transgenerational Conversations Framework, aims to prevent political decay and safeguard the moral, social, political, and economic integrity of the country.

The Samuel Kobia-led agency said five counties—Nairobi, Kiambu, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru—have experienced a significant rise in gang-related activities, ranging from extortion and armed robberies to violent attacks on residents and businesses.

“These criminal organizations have established a strong presence in both urban and peri-urban areas, where their influence and operations have disrupted local communities, making everyday life dangerous for many Kenyans,” the commission noted.

Conflict mapping

The Commission also noted that during the 2022 General Elections, it undertook a Conflict Hotspot Mapping Study, which revealed a resurgence of organized criminal gangs.

This resurgence, NCIC said, has become a serious concern, with such groups increasingly active in various counties across the country.

The NCIC warned that the resurgence of these gangs poses a significant threat to public safety, hindering efforts to achieve peace, security, and socio-economic progress in affected regions.

If allowed to take root, these groups will be incredibly difficult to dismantle, endangering the nation’s stability, the agency warned.

“We are committed to taking decisive action and restoring hope for a unified and prosperous future. We must act decisively now to prevent our country from following the path of nations where criminal gangs have gained such a stronghold that they control daily life, rendering governance nearly impossible. It is imperative that we nip this problem in the bud,” said the NCIC.

The Commission called on all Kenyans and leaders to exercise tolerance in both actions and speech and to embrace harmonious coexistence, urging them to uphold and guard jealously the peace Kenya has enjoyed over the past years.

It also cautioned political leaders and the public against the misuse of social media, particularly by hate-mongers and inciters, demanding an immediate return to order and decorum.

The NCIC emphasized that reckless utterances are akin to a call to war, declaring that such behavior has no place in Kenya.

“Let us remember that when all is said and done, WE ARE ONE PEOPLE, ONE NATION, WHO SHARE A COMMON DESTINY. Together, we can safeguard our harmonious coexistence,” said the NCIC.

