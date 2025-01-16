National Assembly Approves Kagwe, Kabogo and Kinyanjui for Cabinet Posts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – Allies of former President Uhuru Kenyatta had a smooth sail in the National Assembly after legislators unanimously approved their nominations following vetting by the Committee on Appointments.

During a special sitting yesterday, the National Assembly adopted the committee’s report, recommending the approval of Mutahi Kagwe to the Livestock and Agriculture Ministry, William Kabogo to the Information and Communication Technology docket and Lee Kinyanjui to the Trade, Industry and Investments docket.

The new nominees now await formal appointment by President William Ruto before they can take up their posts.

During the debate, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah defended the nominees, who are all from the Mt. Kenya region, emphasizing the overall regional balance in the Cabinet. He noted that despite the nominees’ origins, the cabinet composition represented a broader national diversity.

“Mutahi Kagwe, Lee Kinyanjui, and William Kabogo are not here to serve just the Mt. Kenya region but all of Kenya,” said Ichung’wah.

He also urged the nominees to avoid populist politics and to prioritize the government agenda. “It is sad today that some Cabinet Secretaries resort to playing to the public gallery, inciting communities against each other. These three gentlemen will serve all Kenyans,” he added.

Minority Leader Junet Mohammed cautioned the nominees not to embarrass the government if dissatisfied with its policies. “If you feel your government is not aligned with your beliefs, the honorable thing is to resign. Be a man and step aside,” Mohammed stated.

The Minority Leader also criticized Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi for allegedly discussing the abductions and state-sponsored arrests of certain individuals, questioning the timing of his revelations. “Why wait seven months to tell Kenyans about your son’s arrest? As a leader, what kind of example are you setting?” he asked.

Nominated MP Irene Mayaka voiced confidence in the Cabinet’s ability to serve the nation, adding that it was her wish for a rotational schedule to allow Cabinet Secretaries to work across Kenya. “If CSs spent time in different parts of the country, they could better understand the issues Kenyans are facing,” she said.