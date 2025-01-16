Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Left to Right: Mutahi Kagwe, William Kabogo and Lee Kinyanjui.

Top stories

National Assembly Approves Kagwe, Kabogo and Kinyanjui for Cabinet Posts

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – Allies of former President Uhuru Kenyatta had a smooth sail in the National Assembly after legislators unanimously approved their nominations following vetting by the Committee on Appointments.

During a special sitting yesterday, the National Assembly adopted the committee’s report, recommending the approval of Mutahi Kagwe to the Livestock and Agriculture Ministry, William Kabogo to the Information and Communication Technology docket and Lee Kinyanjui to the Trade, Industry and Investments docket.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new nominees now await formal appointment by President William Ruto before they can take up their posts.

During the debate, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah defended the nominees, who are all from the Mt. Kenya region, emphasizing the overall regional balance in the Cabinet. He noted that despite the nominees’ origins, the cabinet composition represented a broader national diversity.

“Mutahi Kagwe, Lee Kinyanjui, and William Kabogo are not here to serve just the Mt. Kenya region but all of Kenya,” said Ichung’wah.

He also urged the nominees to avoid populist politics and to prioritize the government agenda. “It is sad today that some Cabinet Secretaries resort to playing to the public gallery, inciting communities against each other. These three gentlemen will serve all Kenyans,” he added.

Minority Leader Junet Mohammed cautioned the nominees not to embarrass the government if dissatisfied with its policies. “If you feel your government is not aligned with your beliefs, the honorable thing is to resign. Be a man and step aside,” Mohammed stated.

The Minority Leader also criticized Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi for allegedly discussing the abductions and state-sponsored arrests of certain individuals, questioning the timing of his revelations. “Why wait seven months to tell Kenyans about your son’s arrest? As a leader, what kind of example are you setting?” he asked.

Nominated MP Irene Mayaka voiced confidence in the Cabinet’s ability to serve the nation, adding that it was her wish for a rotational schedule to allow Cabinet Secretaries to work across Kenya. “If CSs spent time in different parts of the country, they could better understand the issues Kenyans are facing,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Lee Kinyanjui Denies Claims of Dumping Nakuru Street Children in Hyena-Infested Forests

The accusations stem from a 2020 Senate report that called for halting Nakuru's elevation to city status following allegations that street children were discarded...

2 days ago

Top stories

Ruto’s Trade CS Nominee Lee Kinyanjui Defends Critical Stance on Government During Vetting

He clarified that his criticisms were aimed at policies, not the government itself

2 days ago

AGRICULTURE

Kagwe vows to wage a war against Kilimo House cartels

Kagwe expressed confidence in his ability to tackle these challenges, drawing from his experience in the Ministry of Health during President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration,...

2 days ago

Top stories

Three Cabinet nominees to be vetted by MPs Committee today

First on the list is former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, nominated for the agriculture portfolio whose vetting will begin at midday.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wamatinga leads MPs in telling off ‘bitter’ Muturi over abductions ‘outbursts’

Wamatinga alleged that Muturi is resentful about President William Ruto's move to include other leaders who served with him during former President Uhuru Kenyatta's...

3 days ago

Top stories

Parliamentary Committee to Vet Cabinet Nominees Next Week

Following the vetting process, the Committee on Appointments will retreat to write its report, which will be tabled in the National Assembly on Thursday,...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cabinet nominees to know fate next Thursday as Wetangula gazzettes special sitting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – The National Assembly it set to vote on President William Ruto’s new cabinet nominees on Thursday next week after...

January 8, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

House invites memoranda on Ruto’s Cabinet, foreign service nominees

National Assembly called on the public to provide written statements under oath (affidavits), supported by any relevant evidence, contesting the suitability of any of...

December 28, 2024