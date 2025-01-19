Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Narok East MP Aramat holds peace meeting with Duka Moja residents

The meeting addressed issues that led to the protest that occurred last week on Friday along the Narok Highway.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Narok East Member of Parliament Ken Aramat held a meeting with Duka Moja Trading Centre residents following an incident where a policeman’s arm was chopped off as he tried to quell protests in the area.

The meeting addressed issues that led to the protest that occurred last week on Friday along the Narok Highway.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Enforcement of traffic rules was addressed particularly on the management of accidents where animals are involved without blocking the road.

A firearm that was lost was later recovered, and the case is Pending Under Investigation.

An inquest has been opened with the Narok East Sub County Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The National Police Service (NPS) is urging members of public to refrain from taking the law into their hands and in particular, desist from attacking Police Officers who are executing their lawful duties.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga storms Dorcas Gachagua’s prayer meeting in Nyeri

Njenga was accompanied by a group of youths forcing speakers at the podium to cut short their speeches.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPSC cautions public against attacking police officers after Narok incident

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has cautioned Kenyans against attacking law enforcement officers following an incident where a...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer loses hand in violent Narok protest over livestock deaths

According to witnesses, residents chased the officer as he fled, beating him with clubs and machetes before chopping off his hand.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale urges leaders to guide youth away from violence and civil disobedience

Speaking at the Garissa High School on Saturday, Duale urged leaders to refrain from propagating acts of violence to the youth.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Housing Ministry working on regulations to anchor private partnership into the affordable housing law

State department of housing and urban development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, stated that the law will allow the government to build affordable houses on...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Siaya teacher seeks support to undergo lung transplant

29-year-old Mary Cynthia Akoth Ochieng, a teacher at Ambrose Adeya Adongo secondary school in Alego – Usonga is seeking to raise more than Sh8...

22 hours ago

Kenya

Inua Jamii expands to support 1.7mn vulnerable Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the welfare of Kenya’s most vulnerable...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges clergy to take the lead in preserving integrity of Kenya’s moral fabric

The head of state said that religious leaders and other actors provide society with the moral compass necessary to overcome the challenges being faced.

22 hours ago