Narok East MP Aramat holds peace meeting with Duka Moja residents

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Narok East Member of Parliament Ken Aramat held a meeting with Duka Moja Trading Centre residents following an incident where a policeman’s arm was chopped off as he tried to quell protests in the area.

The meeting addressed issues that led to the protest that occurred last week on Friday along the Narok Highway.

Enforcement of traffic rules was addressed particularly on the management of accidents where animals are involved without blocking the road.

A firearm that was lost was later recovered, and the case is Pending Under Investigation.

An inquest has been opened with the Narok East Sub County Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The National Police Service (NPS) is urging members of public to refrain from taking the law into their hands and in particular, desist from attacking Police Officers who are executing their lawful duties.