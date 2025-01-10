Namwamba cites Sh500mn net worth during vetting for UNEP post

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – The nominee for Kenya’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Abwabu Namwamba declares Sh500 million net worth comprising of real estate, business interests, shareholdings, pension.

He revealed this during his vetting before the National Assembly Committee of Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations.

“I have two residents in Nairobi and Busia, business interests, shareholdings and pension. That has been compounded to Ksh.500 million,” he stated.

“I have provided a statement that I would expect my income from my holdings. I hold some interest in Safaricom, Coop Bank, and Kenya Power and I have indicated without providing specifics because ordinarily, you would not know the dividends accrued to you in a specific cycle.”

Namwamba was nominated alongside three others; former ICT CS Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u (High Commissioner in Ghana), Gertrude Angote (High Commission in Zimbabwe) and former Agriculture CS Andrew Karanja (Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil).

The former ICT CS, however, declined the nomination, citing personal reasons.

