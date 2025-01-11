Nairobians Enjoy Free Saturday Parking as City Implements New Policy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 11 Nairobi residents are celebrating the new free Saturday parking initiative, introduced by Governor Sakaja Johnson, which is giving drivers a break from the usual parking fees.

Gone are the days when Kanjo officers patrolled the streets on Saturdays, enforcing parking payments.

The new policy, which exempts motorists from parking fees on weekends, was introduced as part of efforts to ease the financial burden on Nairobians while still ensuring weekday revenue collection.

“Yes, parking is now free on Saturdays. You can come to town, park your car, and not pay anything. Previously, only Sundays were free, but now we’ve expanded this to Saturdays as well,” Governor Sakaja confirmed. “This ensures we maximize revenue collection on weekdays, while allowing Nairobians to enjoy free parking over the weekend.”

The policy has been met with widespread approval, especially from small business owners in the Central Business District (CBD). James Ngunjiri, a businessman based at Pioneer House, shared how much he has benefited from the change.

“Every Saturday, I save at least Ksh 400 since Sakaja took over. That’s Ksh 1,600 a month, which I can reinvest into my business. It’s a great move for those of us who rely on private vehicles to operate,” Ngunjiri said.

Even informal workers like parking attendants have seen the benefits. Bonnie, a parking assistant along Kenyatta Avenue, explained how the policy has made car owners more generous with tips.

“Car owners on Saturdays usually give us Ksh 50 or even Ksh 100 to watch their cars since they don’t pay the county. I make more money now, thanks to Sakaja,” Bonnie said with a smile, adding in Sheng, “Mbwekse siku zote!”