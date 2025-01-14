Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA flags non-compliant rehabilitation centers, demands corrective measures

Requirements include obtaining proper licensing, employing trained professionals, and creating environments that support effective recovery while respecting the rights of those in their care.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has raised concerns about the increasing number of rehabilitation centers operating outside required legal and operational standards.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Chief Executive Officer of NACADA, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, emphasized that rehabilitation centers must prioritize ethical practices, adhere to legal requirements, and maintain high standards of care to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of their clients.

“Rehabilitation centers must operate within the confines of the law to safeguard the rights and well-being of clients,” stated Omerikwa.

The Authority noted that non-compliance not only compromises the quality of care but also places clients at risk of privacy violations.

NACADA reported that out of 150 rehabilitation facilities inspected, only 78 met the accreditation requirements.

Supporting complince

The Authority emphasized that it grants accreditation based on compliance with the law and adherence to best practices in rehabilitation.

“Facilities that fail to meet the standards [are] given feedback and support to align their operations. However, NACADA will not hesitate to revoke accreditation for those found in violation,” added Dr. Omerikwa.

The Authority has issued a stern warning to unaccredited centers, cautioning them about the legal consequences of non-compliance.

Unregistered facilities could face closure and prosecution under Kenyan law.

In line with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act and Kenya’s Data Protection Act, 2019, rehabilitation facilities must adhere to strict legal and ethical guidelines.

These include accreditation by NACADA, maintaining client confidentiality, and upholding high treatment standards.

NACADA is actively monitoring the sector and urges all unaccredited centers to seek guidance on achieving compliance.

“Together, we can ensure the availability of safe, ethical, and effective rehabilitation services for individuals battling alcohol and substance abuse,” noted the CEO.

NACADA has reiterated its commitment to improving standards within the rehabilitation sector and ensuring that all facilities provide quality services aligned with the law.

