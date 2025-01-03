My administration will keep to the law and everybody must respect the law: Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – President William Ruto has dispelled fears that his government has adopted abduction and killings as a means of dealing with critics.

The President who spoke during the burial of the Burial of Mama Anna Nanyama Wetang’ula, pushed for a whole society approach to deal with the growing display of disrespect by the youth on social media.

“Insults are there on social media. The same people will insult the apostles, their parents. We need a whole society approach to make sure we have a nation that is measured,” Ruto said.

The Head of State warned that failure to tame the waywardness by the youth through a whole society approach will lead to a ‘chaotic democracy’.

“We must ensure our democracy doesn’t become chaotic abusive and a democracy that undermines the rule of law. I will say that my administration will keep to the law and everybody must respect the law,” stated Ruto.

President Ruto highlighted that all security agencies have the right to undertake their mandate independently within the confines of the law without the interference or influence of the government.

“We have made it clear that any criminality must be investigated whether undertaken by citizen or criminal or even the police. It must be investigated, and we must get to the bottom of any criminal activity,” the President said.

“We can’t go back to the days where Kenyans were being found in Yala river dead almost thirty something. Others were found in Tana River and even National Park and that won’t happen in my administration,” he added.

There has been a fresh spate of abductions targeting government critics. The latest disappearances have been primarily young men who have criticized President Ruto online.

Tensions flared on Friday during the burial, over the contentious subject of alleged state sanctioned abductions.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has blasted Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya for claiming that President William Ruto’s administration has perpetrated the disappearance of youthful online activist.

Without mincing his words, Ichung’wah denied the allegations urging Natembeya to shun propagating talks that the government is abducting fiery critics the government.

“Governor Natembeya if you know the people abducting people you are an officer of NGAO. You have been a regional commissioner giving information to the DCI so they can investigate those kidnapping people but don’t condemn Atwoli for saying people are kidnapping themselves,” he said.

This is unfolded following sentiments by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli that the alleged abducted people had kidnapped themselves with the blame now being apportioned on the government.

When he stood on the podium minutes after the Trans Nzoia Governor refuted Atwoli’s daring President Ruto to come clean on the alleged abductions and for Kenya Kwanza regime to be tolerant on its critics saying abduction and killings is not the solution to quell the discontentment among Kenyans.

“For a leader to stand here and tell you (President) that people are abducting themselves and killing themselves is unfortunate and for this hallowed ground. Our children are getting lost and being abducted and killed,” Natembeya expressed.

The Former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner scoffed at the government saying endless abduction is not the solution to deal with the government critics airing concerns on governance issues.

“We want abduction to end because this Kenya is enough for everyone. Even when I open my Whatsapp groups for every ten comments eight of them are insults. That’s need to change but if it doesn’t changes then people shouldn’t be abducted for that,” noted Natembeya.

