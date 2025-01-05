My 15 days’ work holiday is over, I am now back, watch this space! Kindiki

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed speculations about a potential fallout with President William Ruto stating his absence from National Public events was due to a brief holiday.

While at a thanksgiving event held on Mbeere North in Embu County on Sunday, Kindiki indicated that all is well with his Boss President Ruto.

Kindiki dismissed the rumors stating that President Ruto had offered him two weeks leave during the Festive season to unwind but now he is officially back.

“A lot of people were speculating about my whereabouts when I was on my few days off from work. All is well I am officially back, “he said.

The Deputy President urged the public not to be deceived by the reports which he claimed were meant to mislead Kenyans concerned about his whereabouts.

“We have begun a new year which is very important for us as the people of Kenya. I am officially back to my duties. My 15 days’ work holiday is over. I am now back. Watch this space!” He said.

Kindiki further reiterated that the government is keen to deliver on all the promises made to Kenyans assuring that all uncomplemented and delayed projects will be implemented in due time.

While calling out the critics of the Kenya Kwanza led regime Kindiki however noted that protecting the Nation from divisions and hatred remain among top government priorities for the new Year.

He assured that the government is coherent and very stable

“I want to make it clear that it is very important for us to build roads, hospitals, provide electricity and water that is our priority but equally we have another priority to protect this country from division, falling apart, hatred and all the negative things that could jeopardize our National interests,” he stated

The conspicuous absence of Kindiki from key national events had sparked widespread curiosity and speculation among Kenyans regarding his whereabouts with many hinting a possible fallout with President Ruto.

Despite being known for his consistent presence alongside President William Ruto, Kindiki has been notably missing from the public eye since December 20, 2024.

The Deputy President was absent in the recent State New Year’s Eve Dinner held at the Kisii State Lodge with many terming his disappearance from the public as unusual, given his active role during the first two months of his appointment.

