Mwaura warns against cash hospital payments, calls out ‘dishonest behaviour’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has urged patients to avoid making cash payments in hospitals, citing the rising cases of fraudulent and illegal practices in healthcare facilities.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Monday, Mwaura revealed that some hospitals were demanding cash payments from patients despite Social Health Authority (SHA) approvals.

He condemned the practice as sabotage, undermining the government’s universal healthcare initiative, TAIFA Care.

“This dishonest behavior by some hospitals is both illegal and fraudulent. When procedures [are] approved by the SHA, yet patients [are] forced to pay cash, it sabotages the system and imposes unnecessary financial burdens on Kenyans,” Mwaura said.

The Spokesperson emphasized that SHA is a program for all citizens, not just the government, and urged healthcare providers to uphold transparency and integrity.

“I call upon those in the healthcare sector to refrain from frustrating this process. It’s not just about the government—it’s about every Kenyan. Transparency is key to ensuring that TAIFA Care works effectively for everyone,” he added.

Mwaura further highlighted the government’s commitment to streamlining healthcare payments, stressing the need for systems enabling patients to track the amount paid for their medication.

Non-authorised claims

He attributed past challenges in the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to fictitious claims driven by a lack of transparency.

“NHIF had become a cash cow, but as a government, we [are] committed to addressing this issue. The problem lies in the disparity between what the SHA approves and what patients [are] asked to pay. We are fixing this to ensure claims are processed fairly and promptly,” Mwaura said.

Addressing clinical officers’ strike notice over exclusion from SHA pre-authorization, Mwaura urged them to embrace patriotism and collaborate with the Ministry of Health to resolve their grievances, rather than jeopardizing the health of Kenyans.

“We recently resolved the issue of intern doctors and have shown goodwill in addressing challenges. We are committed to honoring the CBA with clinical officers. Strikes and disruptions only harm Kenyans, and we cannot continue down that path,” he noted.

Mwaura’s remarks come as the government intensifies efforts to strengthen the healthcare system and ensure accessible, affordable, and transparency amid system hitches that have impacted SHA with Kenyatta National Hospital recently suffering a connectivity glitch